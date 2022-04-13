ROBOCORP'S GEN2 RPA SOLUTION CONTINUES TO STAKE ITS GROUND IN THE HYPER AUTOMATED WORLD

Open-source RPA with cloud orchestration shifts the automation landscape into an on-demand world

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robocorp , the leader in Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, is revealing insights into the company's updated Gen2 RPA solution. Robocorp's platform utilizes powerful open-source development tools and cloud-native orchestration wrapped up in a consumption-based pricing model to equip teams with the resources they need to securely implement automations across their organization.

With Gen2 RPA, automators now have the option to move away from a reliance on UI-based automation to a programmable approach, giving automation teams a solution to easily build bots that reliably automate even the most complex processes. Further, as customers save time through automation, they also save money by utilizing Robocorp's consumption-based pricing model – only paying for bots when they are used – and skipping out on the entry costs of licensing fees.

"We are seeing a seismic shift in the automation community as major financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and insurance companies are now adding Gen2 RPA to their automation solution mix," said Antti Karjalainen, Co-Founder & CEO of Robocorp Inc. "Our consumption-based pricing model is a major game-changer as it makes it possible for automation teams to scale-up and scale-down bots as needed."

Major advantages and differentiators of Robcorp's Gen2 RPA solution include:

Solved the broken bot syndrome - with the ability to automate below the UI bots become much less fragile and with full visibility of robot actions through detailed logs team members can easily identify issues for fast remediation.

Parallel processing & dynamic scaling - with no limits on run time environments and the ability to scale up and down on-demand, users can optimize their automations for performance rather than optimizing around available bot licenses.

Programmable automation approach - open-source Python/Robot Framework-based tools give users a composable and fully extensible way to build automations while making the tech accessible to anyone with basic scripting skills through extensive libraries and keywords.

Cloud-Native - securely operate and govern automations via a SaaS platform but still run bots wherever required – fully in the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid – and greatly reduce infrastructure costs.

Usage-based pricing – Only pay for bots when you run them. No up-front licensing costs, no user seats, no bot runner licenses, no orchestrators, and no need to reserve licenses for peak workloads. Fully align your bot operating expense with the value the bots generate.

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. The company makes it easy, affordable and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Artisanal Ventures, Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Slow Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, and angels. It is based in the U.S. with primary offices in Finland. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

