PIONEERS INDEED: SUPERBOOK SPORTS AND UNIVERSITY OF DENVER EXCLUSIVE SPORTS BETTING PARTNERSHIP PAYS OFF IN YEAR ONE

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When SuperBook Sports and the University of Denver announced their groundbreaking partnership in the fall of 2021, both parties knew it had a chance to be special. DU has a tradition of winning, and they expect to win championships. This year was no exception.

This week, the University of Denver celebrates its ninth NCAA men's hockey national championship. The Pioneers claimed the title on Saturday night after a comeback win over Minnesota State-Mankato at the Frozen Four in Boston.

The title celebration is just the latest success in the first year of the partnership between SuperBook Sports and DU.

"We knew all about the athletic success and hockey tradition at DU when we started this deal," said SuperBook Sports' Vice President of Marketing Kristin Mackey. "To be celebrating a national title in the first season is amazing. It's a credit to the hard work and standards that David Carle and the players put in to make this season go down in history."

SuperBook Sports will be in attendance on Tuesday night at Magness Arena when the Pioneers celebrate their championship. In addition, SuperBook Sports will be continuing to provide unique experiences for DU fans. One lucky fan won a VIP experience to take in all the action of the finals at the 7,000 square foot, Las Vegas style casino at the SuperBook at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, CO. The winner and three guests got to experience the win with many other fans inside the book.

"Ever since our partnership began in September, it's exceeded expectations," said SuperBook Sports Executive Vice President of Race & Sports Book Operations, Jay Kornegay. "Congratulations to the entire Pioneer hockey community on another national championship."

SuperBook Sports and the University of Denver announced their partnership on September 5, 2021. It was DU's first ever agreement with a sports betting partner. Since then, SuperBook Sports has been present at all major Pioneer athletic events, offered special "odds boosts" on big hockey games, and donated $10,000 towards sports camps for victims of December's Marshall Fire near Boulder.

SuperBook Sports will continue to have a presence on the hilltop this spring as the Pioneers chase national championships in a handful of other sports.

About Denver

The University of Denver Division of Athletics and Recreation sponsors 18 NCAA Division I sports programs with over 350 student-athletes as members of the Summit League, NCHC, BIG EAST, Big 12 and RMISA. A full member of NCAA Division I since the 1998-99 season, the Pioneers have won 12 of the last 13 I-AAA Directors' Cups, 33 National Championships, 123 individual NCAA Championships and 142 conference championships.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports has earned its reputation as the most well-respected and well-known brand in American sports betting. The company launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. With now over 35 years of operating experience, SuperBook Sports has become the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, other bookmakers and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike. The SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas boasts the largest sportsbook in the world at over 35,000 sq ft, featuring the world's largest video wall and 4K TV. It is also home to the world famous SuperContest, the most prestigious handicapping contest currently offered on NFL.

In October 2020, SuperBook Sports officially began operations in Colorado and then opened a physical sports book at the Lodge Casino in Black Hawk in June 2021. Since then, SuperBook Sports opened in New Jersey and Arizona and will be open in Tennessee by the start of May, 2022.

