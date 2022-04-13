Outstanding Bethel High School Student Receives Scholar Award from Cambridge International

BETHEL, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gian Carlo Obico, a Junior at Bethel High School, has received a Cambridge Scholar award from Cambridge International for outstanding performance in the June 2021 Cambridge examination series. Cambridge International is the world's largest provider of international education programs and part of the University of Cambridge. This award recognizes students who perform exceptionally well across at least three Cambridge Advanced (A and AS Level) examinations.

Cambridge Assessment International Education Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge International) (PRNewswire)

"Congratulations to Gian Carlo Obico on receiving this high achievement from Cambridge International," said Doug Boyles, Director of Communications at Bethel School District. "There are few programs in the world that can match the curriculum, training, and intensity that Cambridge brings to our school community. It has been a great opportunity for staff and students to take academic rigor to a new level of excellence.

Boyles noted "Cambridge programs and qualifications are recognized and valued by universities and employers around the world. It is one of the paths we offer to prepare our students to be college and career ready after graduation."

The Cambridge International program is an internationally benchmarked K-12 educational system aligning curriculum, teaching and learning, and assessment. Cambridge Advanced exams offer students across the country the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school, including at all Washington public higher education institutions. In 2020, by earning credit for their Cambridge exams, students and parents saved over $3 million dollars in college tuition for WA higher education institutions. For the June 2021 series, students from Bethel High School can earn in tuition savings amounting to an estimated $400K in college tuition at University of Washington.

Gian received this award for high marks in AS Level Biology, A Level Global Perspectives and Research (GPR), and AS Level English General Paper. GPR provides students with the opportunity to add breadth and depth to their studies by expanding creative, critical thinking and responsible awareness through the tackling of global issues (Global Perspectives), as well as encouraging focused personal exploration and increased depth of study (Research Report). English General Paper builds learners' ability to understand and write in English through the study of a broad range of contemporary topics. They analyze opinions and ideas and learn how to construct an argument. A student with passing grade in AS exam will receive credit for one college course, while a passing grade in an A-Level exam will result in getting credit for two college-level courses at all public institutions in Washington.

Mark Cavone, Regional Director–North America of Cambridge International said: "At Cambridge International, we pride ourselves on working with schools and educators to build programs that emphasize critical thinking skills, independent learning, research, and communications so students are well prepared for their next steps in education and their future careers. This award celebrates students who have demonstrated mastery of all these important college-level skills. We congratulate Gian Carlo Obico on this exceptional achievement."

The Cambridge International program offers a world-class education to all students willing to take on the challenge. Cambridge is a great balance of international standards and assessment, academic freedom, and student choice areas of investigation. Cambridge programs and qualifications are recognized and valued by universities and employers around the world.

Each year, students make more than 2 million Cambridge exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country, and Cambridge International partners with schools across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Over 950 colleges and universities in North America recognize and reward Cambridge coursework and exams for admissions, credit, and placement. All public colleges and universities in Washington award credit for passing the AS & A Level exams.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambridge International