New Rittal RiPanel Online Enclosure Configurator Makes It Easy to Individually Configure Industrial Enclosures

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, announces the new RiPanel online enclosure configurator - making it easy for machine and control system design engineers to individually configure industrial enclosures. This saves time, helps to prevent errors, increases flexibility with data saving or exporting, and speeds up processes through integrated interfaces.

Rittal’s new RiPanel online enclosure configurator makes customizing enclosures, including accessories, easy; planning in 3D and configured individually. Image may be reproduced – list Rittal North America as the source. (PRNewswire)

Machine and control system design engineers need configurators for individual industrial enclosures to support the customization of complex enclosure system application projects of OEMs, machine builders, and control manufacturers.

Using Rittal's new powerful RiPanel online enclosure configurator, industrial enclosure systems can be more easily planned in 3D and configured individually. This solution makes it easier to customize enclosures by adding needed accessories or machining requirements.

Machine and control system design engineers can now utilize Rittal's powerful online configurator tool, RiPanel – the operation is simple – with appropriate accessories, plausibility checks to prevent errors, 3D visualization, libraries with predefined drilling patterns, and a direct connection to EPLAN Pro Panel. In addition, engineers can now import and place individual cut-outs on the enclosure, so their customized requirements are easily implemented. RiPanel also provides maximum transparency and consistency throughout the entire engineering and manufacturing processes.

Specific benefits of RiPanel include:

Saves time due to simple configuration process

No more errors when selecting accessories or machining options

Ability to export the configuration's technical data as CAD and assembly instructions

Faster processes through integrated interfaces to EPLAN and Rittal software

For more information, visit https://www.rittal.com/us-en_US/Rittal-Configuration-System or contact us at email: rittal@rittal.us, phone: 800-477-4000.

About Rittal North America, LLC

Rittal North America, LLC is a global manufacturer and system solutions provider of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. For more information, visit www.rittal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

