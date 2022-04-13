LAND OF DOUGH, THE WORLD'S MOST ECO-FRIENDLY PLAY DOUGH, INSPIRES HOURS OF FUN, SENSORY PLAY

-Just in Time for Earth Day and Perfect for Easter Baskets-

NORRISTOWN, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Aaron's, known for its award-winning Thinking Putty, takes sensory play to the next level with Land of Dough , the world's most eco-friendly dough on the planet. Handcrafted on Main Street USA in Crazy Aaron's wind-powered facility, Land of Dough uses only natural colors, ethically sourced ingredients, compostable glitter, and eco-friendly packaging, making it a perfect toy for every Easter basket.

"Parents will feel good knowing that beautiful, quality play dough doesn't have to be make-believe," says Aaron Muderick, Founder and Executive Chairman of Crazy Aaron's. "Every cup is handcrafted using nothing but the highest quality ingredients, so parents can feel good about it – and kids will love the fun designs and sensory play that our dough has to offer."

A variety of Land of Dough cups feature multi-layered designs, so children can dig through fun surprises. Kids can select from fun themes such as, Planet Earth and Over the Rainbow . The line has grown to include new products like Magic Wish and Party Streamers Glitter Rolls. Additionally, kids can continue the fun with Land of Dough wood play tools included in the Rolling Patterns and Learning Numbers Kits .

Muderick adds, "Compounds like Land of Dough are beneficial for kids. Not only does it offer a fun, tactile experience, it also encourages independent play, and promotes fine motor skills."

The Land of Dough collection is perfectly aged for kids ages three and up and can be found at www.landofdough.com . Pricing ranges from $5 - $25 and is a great addition to every Easter basket.

About Crazy Aaron's

A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron's has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Crazy Aaron, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder to people of all ages! Known for creating the best putty on earth, Crazy Aaron's has also reinvented a childhood classic with Land of Dough®. Land of Dough® is play dough reimagined! Handcrafted from natural ingredients and considered the most sustainable dough on the planet. All Crazy Aaron's products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients right on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA. To learn more visit www.crazyaarons.com or follow us on social media @thinkingputty and @landofdough.

