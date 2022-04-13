Kendra Scott Enters New Category with Launch of First Watch Collection

Timed to Mother's Day and the brand's 20th anniversary, the collection was inspired by Kendra Scott's passion for unique shapes and materials.

AUSTIN, Texas , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kendra Scott expands into a new category with its first-ever collection of watches, ranging from signature timepieces to elevated watch bands compatible with the complete Apple Watch® Series. The Watch Collection by Kendra Scott is yet another milestone marking the brand's 20th anniversary, launching just in time for Mother's Day.

The Watch Collection by Kendra Scott (PRNewswire)

The collection combines the functionality of a timepiece with the signature, design-driven elements Kendra Scott is celebrated for. Building on Kendra Scott's jewelry expertise, an endeavor into watches was an organic next category, and the brand's affinity for color and natural materials is incorporated throughout the collection.

The watches bear the brand's heritage shapes, including the Alex, Dira, and Elle — each featuring a unique, inlaid stone or shell dial face sourced from around the globe, including Mother-of-Pearl, Black Mother-of-Pearl, Turquoise Magnesite or Abalone. The Watch Collection by Kendra Scott additionally features a GIA-certified diamond centered in the brand's logo medallion at the 12 o'clock index, a nod to the brand's love of sparkle, fine craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand the Kendra Scott brand with the launch of watches, a natural next step in our product innovation," said Kendra Scott, Founder, Designer, and Executive Chairwoman of the brand. "We all track our screen time, our scroll time, but not our time spent doing the things we love. A timepiece is a reminder that there's no better gift than the time we can spend together, and I hope that this new category helps inspire our customers to take the time to celebrate moments for themselves and their loved ones this spring."

The Watch Collection by Kendra Scott launches in Kendra Scott retail stores and online at KendraScott.com/watches . Price points range from $198 to $328 for watches and $128 to $148 for Kendra Scott Bands, which are compatible with the complete Apple Watch® Series.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national and international causes.

Kendra Scott (PRNewsfoto/Kendra Scott) (PRNewswire)

