Jeep® Brand Debuts Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe in New Hydro Blue Exterior Color at 2022 New York International Auto Show

New High Altitude Package available for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe models adds Gloss Black exterior accents and unique 21-inch wheels for a premium blacked-out appearance

Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe in new Hydro Blue Pearl Coat revealed April 13 on display at the 2022 New York International Auto Show during public days, April 15-24, 2022

High Altitude Package and new Hydro Blue Pearl Coat exterior color available to order in the second half of 2022

Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe two-row exemplifies the peak of capability, performance and luxury with unique exterior style

The lights and stage are set for the new Jeep® Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe to make its Broadway-like debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, April 13, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. The new High Altitude blacked-out appearance package for Summit 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe models, available to order in the second half of 2022, delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features. A new exterior shade – Hydro Blue Pearl Coat – is available for order in the second half of 2022.

"It's fitting for the Jeep brand to be debuting its newest unique Grand Cherokee 4xe in New York, as it's been our largest consumer market for Jeep SUV owners who want legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road handling and premium styling," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The stunning High Altitude appearance package and the new premium Hydro Blue exterior paint option gives the Grand Cherokee 4xe a customized look for those who want the peak of capability, performance and luxury with unique exterior style."

The High Altitude Package, with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,495 on Summit and $995 on Summit Reserve, adds premium 21-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille to the already well-appointed Summit and Summit Reserve models.

In step with New York's prevalent and historic color palette of choice, a new exterior paint option, Hydro Blue Pearl Coat, is available on Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve models for both two-row, three-row and 4xe Grand Cherokee models, with an MSRP of $395.

Both the new High Altitude Package and Hydro Blue exterior paint color are available to order at Jeep dealerships in the second half of 2022. The High Altitude Package will be available on Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe, Summit Reserve 4xe, Grand Cherokee L Summit and Summit Reserve models in the second half of 2022.

Capable and premium Summit

The new High Altitude Package is available exclusively on the Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe trim. Both Summit and Summit Reserve 4x4 models come standard with the class-exclusive Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension, Quadra-Drive II system with rear electronic limited slip differential and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system with five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand).

The first-ever Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability.

The Summit model is packed with premium appointments, such as Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated seat inserts on all three rows, Absolute Oak wood and leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel and Berber floor mats. First-row seats with power 16-way adjustable position with memory and lumbar are standard and front-row seat massage is optional.

Summit Reserve adds premium hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, ventilated front and second-row seats, memory and massage front seats, genuine open-pore Waxed Walnut wood and premium, wrapped, suede-like fabric on the A-pillars and headliner.

All Grand Cherokee models deliver the most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class, with more than 110 safety and security features, including innovative applications of technologies and ample standard content. The Grand Cherokee also comes equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 19-speaker, 950-watt premium McIntosh audio system is standard on Summit Reserve and available on Summit.

The iconic fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most awarded SUV ever – is known for its legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, and now for 2022 an expanded lineup includes a two-row, a 4xe plug-in-hybrid model and three-row Grand Cherokee L model.

