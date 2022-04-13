If you or a family member entered into a 90% Refundable Entrance Fee Plan Residence and Care Agreement at a Springpoint Senior Living (formerly Presbyterian Homes & Services) Continuing Care Community, a pending class action lawsuit may affect your rights.

If you or a family member entered into a 90% Refundable Entrance Fee Plan Residence and Care Agreement at a Springpoint Senior Living (formerly Presbyterian Homes & Services) Continuing Care Community, a pending class action lawsuit may affect your rights.

RED BANK, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Strategic Claims Services regarding the Springpoint Senior Living Class Action by order of court.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: Individuals or their estates who are or were a party to a 90% Refundable Entrance Fee Residence and Care Agreement with any of the following Springpoint Senior Living Continuing Care Community facilities: Crestwood Manor, Meadow Lakes, Monroe Village, Stonebridge at Montgomery and The Atrium at Navesink Harbor; and who:

(a) Did not receive a 90% entrance fee refund calculated upon the amount he or she paid on entering the facility when his or her residence in the facility terminated; or

(b) Are subject to the possibility that in the future that he or she, or his or her estate, will not be paid a 90% Entrance Fee refund that is calculated upon the amount that he or she, or his/her decedent's estate, paid on entering the facility at the time his or her residence in the facility terminates (collectively the "Class").

Notice is given pursuant to Rule 4:32 of the New Jersey Rules of Court of the Order of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Middlesex County (the "Court"), entered on June 30, 2021, certifying the matter captioned titled William DeSimone, as executor of the Estate of Evelyn Desimone, deceased, etc. v. Springpoint Senior Living, Inc., et al., Docket No. MID-L-4958-13 to proceed as a Class Action (the "Action"). This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form needs to be filed at this time. Inquiries should NOT be directed to the Court, the clerk's office, the Defendants, or Defendants' counsel.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class in accordance with the directions set forth in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which is available on the website www.SpringpointEntranceFeeClass‌Action.‌com. You must submit your Exclusion Request postmarked by August 1, 2022. The Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes the Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you are a class member and have not received a Notice by mail, or have a question on whether you are, please contact class counsel by writing or calling class counsel at Springpoint Entrance Fee Class Action, Cohen, Placitella & Roth P.C., 127 Maple Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 (888) 375-7600. You may email class counsel at either DeSimoneClassCounsel@cprlaw.com or cybere‌‌squire‌‌@aol.com.

By Order of the Court

