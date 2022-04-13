Earth Day Survey Results: More Than 4 in 5 Americans Expect Companies to Be Carbon Neutral, According to New Research from Garden of Life

The carbon-neutral nutrition leader shares new insights into the green expectations consumers have for companies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day, Garden of Life®, the carbon-neutral leader in science-based formulas made from clean, traceable, organic and non-GMO ingredients, released new data today about consumers' expectations for corporate sustainability.

"At Garden of Life, we've always prided ourselves on doing what is best for the environment – not because it's trendy, but because it's the right thing to do," Brian Ray, president of Garden of Life. "As it turns out, we're not alone in our belief that businesses should be doing more to reduce their carbon footprint and it's only becoming more important."

While many companies around the world are in the early stages of creating more sustainable practices, Garden of Life has proudly led the way in its industry for the past 20 years. New research conducted by the company demonstrates the importance of these initiatives and the opportunity for companies to directly impact business practices all over the world.

Consumers vote "green" with their spending

Garden of Life's research1 confirms that as far as consumers are concerned, companies should be going green, with more than 4 in 5 Americans (81%) saying they expect companies to be carbon-neutral. And they aren't just hoping – the vast majority of Americans (82%) consider a company's environmental record and sustainability when selecting products to purchase. The topic is only becoming more critical for businesses, as more than half of people (56%) report carbon neutrality to be an even more important issue for them now than it was two years ago.

The food and nutrition industry has higher expectations than any other, as most consumers say food and nutrition are areas in which sustainability matters most. Nearly half of consumers (48%) rank food and nutrition products as most important, followed by household products (28%), clothing (12%), and personal care and beauty goods (12%).

The younger the generation, the higher the priority for sustainable practices

It's no surprise that sustainability is an even more important issue for younger generations. Ninety-three percent of Gen Z and 89% of millennials consider a company's environmental record and sustainability practices when selecting products to purchase, compared to 79% of Gen X and 76% of boomers. And when it comes to carbon neutrality, nearly two-thirds of Gen Z (65%) and more than half of millennials (54%) have avoided a purchase because it was not produced by a carbon-neutral company, compared to 36% of the general population.

Garden of Life is carbon neutral

Recently, Garden of Life announced that the company and all of its products are carbon neutral, one of the first major brands in the vitamin and supplements industry to reach that milestone. The certification builds on a long history of doing what is best for the environment, with many of the brand's products becoming Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified in 2006 and the company being recognized as a Certified B Corporation since 2014.

To learn more, visit gardenoflife.com/carbon-neutral .

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in carbon-neutral-certified, whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

1The Garden of Life Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative adults ages 18 and over between Jan. 26-30, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to accurately represent the U.S. adult population 18 years and older.

