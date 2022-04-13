Douglas Elliman Realty Opens on Nantucket, MA

New Move Marks Real Estate Giant's First Brick-and-Mortar Expansion to the Cape & Islands

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that it has opened its first Nantucket office at 12 Oak Street, Suite B, with views of Old North Wharf and Nantucket Harbor. This move underscores the brokerage's commitment to New England, increasing its brick-and-mortar footprint from the Back Bay area of Boston to the Island.

Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman) (PRNewswire)

"We could not be more thrilled to land on Nantucket," says Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "While our agents have done exponential business throughout the Cape and Islands over the past two years, we are proud to finally lay down roots and continue to grow our presence in this prestigious market."

In 2020, Douglas Elliman launched a new initiative that allowed agents to work virtually, outside the vicinity of Elliman offices, including on Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod and Nantucket. After two successful years in the Cape and Islands, the brokerage officially opens its doors for business on Oak Street.

"When it comes to expansion, our mantra is to service the places that our clients want to call home," explains Richard Ferrari, President and CEO of Brokerage, New York City and Northeast Region at Douglas Elliman. "Opening an office on Nantucket is a natural next step for us. This new space will allow our agents to thrive in a comfortable environment and be active, engaged members of the community."

"We are dedicated to offering exceptional real estate experiences for both our clients and agents," says Lisa Rainis, Executive Manager of Sales for Douglas Elliman's Massachusetts Division. "Our move to the Island only strengthens our presence in Massachusetts, and we look forward to engaging this flourishing market."

Douglas Elliman has already participated in several sales on the Island, with Michael Passaro of The Holly Parker Team closing deals at 66 Walsh Street, for $7,100,000, 53 Hummock Pond Road, for $3,022,630 and 39 Hummock Pond Road, for $2,800,000.

Other active Douglas Elliman agents on the Cape and Islands include Craig Brody, Jesse Greenstein, George Jedlin and both DJ Gendreau and Allison Cameron Parry of The Gendreau Group.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area (which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey and the Hamptons) and the sixth largest in the U.S., with operations in California, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Massachusetts. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies, and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at www.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at www.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Douglas Elliman Realty