Domino Data Lab Announces All-Star Speaker Lineup and Agenda for Upcoming Rev 3 Summit

Top MLOps conference on the planet to feature Nobel Prize winner, NY Times best-selling authors, and leading data science and IT luminaries from Google, J&J, Verizon, VMware, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced the full speaker lineup and agenda for its upcoming Rev 3 Conference . As the #1 MLOps conference on the planet, the theme for this year's event is "Data Science: Driving Breakthroughs and Innovations for Enterprise and Humanity."

The paradigm-setting Rev conference brings together the biggest concentration of thought leaders in the data science community to discuss the most important challenges in the field today. Leading the discussions will be an all-star speaker lineup, including Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna, Google Chief Decision Scientist Cassie Kozyrkov, New York Times best-selling authors James Clear and Cass Sunstein, and data science industry luminaries from over 35 leading organizations. The conference will take place May 5-6, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Co-sponsored by NVIDIA , NetApp , Snowflake , VMware Tanzu , Mark III , Weights & Biases , and Wallaroo.ai , Rev 3 convenes at a critical inflection point for the business world. "Gartner® estimates that by 2023, more than 33% of large organizations will have analysts practicing decision intelligence, including decision modeling."* As such, this year's conference places the current and future states of data science front and center in order to enable progress – simpler access to data science infrastructure, better team collaboration, and faster model learning and iteration.

"Rev 3 features an incredible A-list of speakers and delegates exchanging ideas for addressing the world's most important challenges with data science," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "This year, the conference explores how model-driven businesses can unleash breakthrough innovations that drive major step changes for business and for humanity."

Rev 3 will feature keynote addresses from the following presenters:

Jennifer Doudna , Professor & Nobel Prize Winner, University of California, Berkeley

Cassie Kozyrkov, Chief Decision Scientist, Google

Linda Avery , SVP, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Verizon

Jim Swanson , CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Mike Hayes , Chief Digital Transformation Officer at VMware and former Commander of SEAL Team Two

James Clear , Best-selling Author of Atomic Habits

Cass Sunstein, Best-selling Author and Professor, Harvard Law School

In addition, delegates will hear from a broad lineup of data science experts and thought leaders, including:

Glenn Hofmann , Chief Analytics Officer, New York Life

Sebastien Conort , Chief Data Scientist, BNP Paribas

Jason Haupt , Chief Data Scientist, Enterprise Data & Analytics, Optum

Anju Gupta , VP, Data Science & Analytics, Northwestern Mutual

Andrea de Souza , Global Head, Data Sciences & Engineering, Eli Lilly

Hanna Helin , Global Head of Technology Innovation, CTO Office, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Matt McGinnis , Managing Director, Head of Data Science CoE and Pharmacy & Specialty Solutions Analytics, Cigna/Evernorth

Antoine Ly , Head of Data Science, SCOR

Patricio Salvatore La Rosa , Head of Decision Science, Bayer

Binghuan Lin, Director, Head of Aggregation & Allocation, UBS

Stig Pedersen , Machine Learning CoE Lead, Topdanmark

Meg Walters, Sr. Manager, Data Scientist, Allstate

Bruno Janota , Technical Lead, AI, Lockheed Martin

Mike Koelemay, Sr. Manager, Enterprise AI/ML Labs & AI Consulting, Lockheed Martin

This year's conference will offer industry-specific sessions that explore the inner workings of serious data science and the convergence of factors that power today's and tomorrow's breakthroughs within Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Defense, and more. Delegates will also receive the latest industry insights from experts at Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, and PwC.

Rev 3 will also offer three tracks that will present real-world MLOps use cases and will extend practical advice to data science and IT leaders, and their teams.

Data Science Management: Best practices to manage and scale data science teams, processes, and culture

The Future of Model-Driven Businesses: Sessions exploring the impact of being a model-driven organization

MLOps Applied: Tips, tricks, helpful hints, and best practices to accelerate day-to-day data science work

To register or get more information about Rev 3 and to see the full agenda, please visit https://rev.dominodatalab.com/ .

