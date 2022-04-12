Yalla Group Wins Top 30 Overall EMEA Headquartered Publishers in data.ai's Level Up Top Publisher Awards 2022

DUBAI, UAE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that the Company has been ranked in the Top 30 Overall EMEA Headquartered Publishers Worldwide by Consumer Spend in the Level Up Top Publisher Awards 2022 by data.ai (formerly known as App Annie). This award recognizes the strong performance of Yalla's product portfolio and follows Yalla's last year's listing in the Top 30 EMEA Headquartered Overall Publishers in the Level Up Top Publisher Awards 2021.

Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla, commented, "We are proud to receive this prestigious award from data.ai for the second consecutive year. It is a testament to the entertainment and social value of our games and apps and a strong commendation of our entire team's efforts and accomplishments over the past year. 2021 was an important year for Yalla as we expanded our services and business boundaries, launching innovative social networking and entertainment products to fulfill MENA users' evolving needs. In 2022, we will continue to grow our immersive online ecosystem to deliver more memorable experiences to more users as we strive to become MENA's No. 1 online social networking and entertainment platform."

data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. Its Level Up Top Publisher Awards are an annual celebration of the world's leading publishers and brands, recognizing the most innovative and successful companies in the mobile space since 2012. Top Publisher Awards rankings for EMEA Headquartered Publishers are determined by combining iOS and Google Play revenue estimates for 2021 based on data.ai Intelligence.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company has expanded its content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and entertainment needs. The ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; WAHA, a social networking product designed for the metaverse; and games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in the region. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA, having launched Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with its users. In addition, through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Games, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core game distribution in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring exciting new content to its users.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.yallatech.ae/

