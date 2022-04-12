Trishula Therapeutics Announces Promising Early Phase 1b Data of TTX-030, an Anti-CD39 Antibody, in Combination with Chemoimmunotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer/GEJ Cancer

- Promising efficacy seen including in patients with PD-L1 low tumors

- Favorable safety profile with minimal additive safety burden in combination

- Updated results of the ongoing study presented in oral presentation at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trishula Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage, privately held company developing TTX-030, a first-in-class investigational anti-CD39 antibody in advanced cancers, today announced preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating TTX-030 in combination with budigalimab (investigational anti-PD-1) and FOLFOX for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced/metastatic HER2 negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Study results were presented in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The data presented demonstrates that TTX-030 combination treatment was generally well-tolerated and showed encouraging signs of anti-tumor activity.

"The response rates including in patients with PD-L1 low tumors seen in this preliminary analysis are very encouraging and support the potential of TTX-030 to impact the standard of care for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal cancer," said Zev Wainberg, M.D., Professor of Medicine at UCLA and co-director of the UCLA GI Oncology Program. "We look forward to the complete findings from this trial and the further advancement of this promising treatment approach."

Preliminary efficacy and safety results were presented as of an interim data cut of March 1, 2022. A total of 44 patients were enrolled. Twenty-six (26) patients were still on study treatment, and the median duration on study was 214 days (range 8-464+ days). Among 40 efficacy-evaluable patients, 21 patients (25 patients including unconfirmed) achieved best overall response of partial response or better including 4 CRs: ORR=52.5% (62,5% including unconfirmed), and disease-control rate = 92.5%. Thirty-seven (37) of the efficacy-evaluable patients had known PD-L1 Combined Positive Score (CPS); response rates in patients with CPS ≥1 were 65% (77% including unconfirmed).

Twenty-seven of 44 patients (61%) experienced at least one adverse event (AE) of any grade considered related to TTX-030 (investigator assessment), including 9 patients (20.5%) with Grade 3/4 AEs. Adverse events were overall consistent with those seen with standard-of-care (chemotherapy plus anti-PD-1).

"Our data highlighted at AACR represents the first promising clinical findings of an anti–CD39 antibody in patients with gastric cancers and supports the role of TTX-030 in reversing adenosine-mediated immunosuppression," said Anil Singhal, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to the continued advancement of this clinical study of TTX-030, which we believe has the potential to significantly improve the treatment paradigm for cancer patients."

AACR Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Safety and efficacy of TTX-030, an anti-CD39 antibody, in combination with chemoimmunotherapy for the 1st line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic gastric/GEJ cancer.

Abstract Number: 8213

About TTX-030 Phase 1 Trial

The ongoing Phase 1 trial is evaluating TTX-030 in different treatment combinations in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic cancer of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction with HER2-negative disease and no prior treatment for metastatic disease or adjuvant therapy within six months of enrollment. The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability with secondary endpoints of overall response (ORR) assessed using Response Evaluation criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST/iRECIST) and progression free survival. Patients receive treatment with mFOLOFOX, Budigaglimab and TTX-330 030 on a 28-day cycle until disease progression.

About Trishula

Trishula is a privately held company dedicated to the development of TTX-030, a first-in-class, anti-CD39 antibody, in collaboration with AbbVie. TTX-030 inhibits the activity of CD39, an enzyme that converts ATP to AMP, the initial steps in the generation of adenosine in the tumor microenvironment. TTX-030 prevents the formation of immune suppressive extracellular adenosine and maintains high levels of immune activating extracellular ATP, stimulating dendritic and myeloid-derived cells necessary for both innate and adaptive immunity. Currently, TTX-030 is being studied in phase 1/1b clinical trials in combination with budigalimab, an anti-PD-1 agent, currently being developed by AbbVie, and/or standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancers ( NCT03884556 and NCT04306900 ). For more information, please visit www.trishulatx.com .

