Tint World® El Paso hosts grand opening event on April 16

The area's first National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise offers family-friendly entertainment, including car displays, refreshments, and music by DJ Johnny Kage

EL PASO, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owners Alex and Myriam Guerrero will host a grand opening event to celebrate the new El Paso location of Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, on Saturday, April 16.

Tint World® El Paso’s grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 16, will include car displays, refreshments, music, and other family-friendly entertainment. (PRNewswire)

Guests will enjoy custom and exotic car demonstrations, raffles and other games, food and refreshments, and entertainment from 104.3 HIT FM DJ and Sirius XM host Johnny Kage. The Easter Bunny will also be making a visit to entertain the children.

"We're inviting the El Paso community to join us as we officially introduce Tint World®'s premium window tinting and automotive styling services and products to the area," Alex Guerrero said. "Serving the local community is critical to our success, and the support of our family and friends has helped make the dream of business ownership a reality for Myriam and me. Speaking not only as a business owner, but also as a veteran, I'm proud to provide exclusive discounts to military personnel. We are in El Paso for El Paso. As a token of our gratitude, we're hosting this special family-oriented grand opening event, as we showcase Tint World®'s full range of high-quality aftermarket styling products and services."

Tint World® El Paso is located at 7741 Lockheed Dr, El Paso, TX 79925. Grand opening festivities start at 10 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, paintless dent repair, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

