SAFEbuilt Secures Contract to Assist America's 5th Largest City with Plan Review Services

PHOENIX, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFEbuilt is excited to be helping with development for the nation's 5th largest city. The City of Phoenix is continuing to grow and attract new business, creating a huge demand for services like plan reviews that begin the building process. SAFEbuilt is now providing those services to Phoenix with their National Plan Review Team.

Electronic plan review capabilities enables a remote team to tackle plan review backlogs. (PRNewswire)

On February 1, 2022, SAFEbuilt started working with the City, providing Commercial Plan Reviews. Leveraging electronic plan review technology, this team can perform reviews from anywhere in the country, while ensuring plans follow the specific codes adopted by the City of Phoenix. "Our NPR Review team provides our clients with a deep bench of experienced talent that can be scaled up or down with development demands," says Joe DeRosa, Chief Revenue Officer for SAFEbuilt, "this model helps keep projects on track without straining municipal staff or budgets."

SAFEbuilt's Senior Director, Steve Nero, is excited about the contract with Phoenix, "Our team has the extensive capabilities and experience to provide the City with electronic plan review services, as well as a number of other municipal services we offer, and establish a long-term partnership that will help the City achieve their goals in service of the Phoenix community."

As development in Phoenix continues to grow, SAFEbuilt will help better position the City to respond to increases in building activity and keep projects moving forward without compromising safety standards in the process.

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a national leader in providing community development and community infrastructure services that improve flexibility, optimizes budget dollars, minimizes disruptions, and increases speed to revenue for more than 1,500 communities nationwide. Offering a breadth of professional services and support options, SAFEbuilt helps communities and developers achieve their growth goals while meeting their budget needs. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com .

SAFEbuilt logo (PRNewsfoto/SAFEbuilt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAFEbuilt