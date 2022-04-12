Proven Behavior Solutions Announces Strategic Investment by Health Enterprise Partners

Leading Applied Behavior Analysis Provider to Expand Geographic Reach and Services

NORWELL, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven Behavior Solutions ("Proven"), an Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD") treatment company serving clients in both home and clinic settings in Southeast Massachusetts, announced today a strategic investment by Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"). HEP is a healthcare-focused investment firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. This funding enables Proven to execute on multiple growth opportunities that will grant families managing ASD much greater access to high quality care across New England in the years ahead.

"We couldn't have asked for a better partner," said Scott Snider, CEO. "HEP's approach to driving value and its strategic network mean that all stakeholders are aligned on day one. We know that when they say they believe in a quality first approach, they mean it. Lindsey and I are ecstatic about the opportunity for Proven to set the bar for clinical quality outside of Southeast Massachusetts."

Founded in 2015 by Scott and Lindsey Snider, Proven's unique clinical approach is built on providing personalized care plans to children and young adults with acute diagnoses of ASD and offering robust support to its clinicians so they can focus on what they do best. The company maintains low caseloads for its Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and provides wraparound support for all clinicians, resulting in higher provider-to-patient ratios and more visits per patient relative to industry average. These steps ensure individualized care for all clients while limiting clinician burnout. Proven's culture of clinical excellence has resulted in exceptional outcomes for its clients and recognition among leading providers in the Boston area. Scott and Lindsey will be remaining with the organization in their current roles to lead it through this next phase of growth.

"I've had the good fortune of knowing Scott and Lindsey Snider for a number of years as they have built Proven into a leading provider of high-quality services for individuals diagnosed with ASD," said Pete Tedesco, Managing Partner at HEP. "We are thrilled to partner with Scott, Lindsey, and the entire Proven team to help accelerate the company's growth and advance their mission to serve even more families."

Proven currently offers Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, special education advocacy services, and Assistive Technology support out of three clinical centers in Norwell, West Bridgewater, and Stoughton, Massachusetts, in addition to providing home-based care from south of Boston to Cape Cod. With the funding, Proven will enhance its support for its clinical programs, increase personnel, as well as continue to expand its presence in the northeastern United States. Proven was advised by Cowen on the transaction.

Proven Behavior Solutions is committed to improving the lives of children and adolescents affected by ASD in the South Shore region of Massachusetts. Proven's clinical team is comprised of highly experienced BCBAs, Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), Occupational Therapists (OTs), and clinically trained Advocates delivering care in the home and clinic settings.

Health Enterprise Partners invests in privately held, lower middle market healthcare services and information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

