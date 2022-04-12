Pigtails & Crewcuts Seeks to Open 28 Salons throughout the Southeast Region

Children's Hair Salon Franchise Plans Expansion across Six States

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts, an experiential family and kid-friendly salon, is seeking qualified franchise partners to expand across the Southeast region. There are currently 26 locally owned and operated salons throughout Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

(PRNewsfoto/Pigtails & Crewcuts) (PRNewswire)

"With us being headquartered in the Southeast and our brand reputation growing among consumers, we see surrounding areas as a perfect fit to establish 28 additional salons," said Wade Brannon, President and CEO of Pigtails & Crewcuts. "Our existing franchise owners are seeing the local demand as parents are seeking the right environment for their child and their specific needs."

The company known for its vibrant, bright-colored salon and attentive stylists have identified prime open territories available within the existing Southeast markets, including Kentucky, which would be the first for the brand.

According to The 2022 Franchising Outlook report by the International Franchise Association, the Southeast has the largest franchise concentration compared to other regions, which is expected to have approximately 231,500 establishments by 2022. The report projects franchising will contribute to hiring 2.6 million workers and $235.9 billion in output to the U.S. economy.

Within each state, the company sees additional salons within the following hyperlocal communities:

Florida : Growth opportunities available for five additional salons in Fort Lauderdale , Lakeland , Miami , West Palm Beach

Georgia : Opportunities available to develop 10 additional salons in Alpharetta , Augusta , Cumming , Dunwoody , Johns Creek, Lawrenceville , Macon , Norcross

Kentucky : Room for Lexington Room for four salons in Louisville and

Mississippi : Two additional salons available to open in Jackson and Southaven

North Carolina : Five additional territories available for development in Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas

South Carolina : Two additional salons available to open in Columbia and Lexington / Irmo

The IFA report also shared that North Carolina and South Carolina are some of the top Southeast states for franchise growth in 2022.

As the children population continues to rise, Pigtails & Crewcuts offers an essential business opportunity to accommodate all different types of children with different needs, while providing a memorable experience for all.

From the salon designs to the bright colors and age-appropriate movies playing, train table, party room and attention-grabbing retail, each salon is designed to deliver an experience, not just a service. This is especially true for the popular 1st Haircut Package, including keepsakes for the parents.

"In addition to our hair services, we also offer birthday parties and fun retail product," said Michelle Holliman, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Our goal is to find equally passionate business owners who want to serve children and families well, while running a business model that respects their work-life balance with its easy-to-operate store hours."

About Pigtails & Crewcuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a children's hair salon franchise created by parents for kids to offer a stress-free haircutting experience for the whole family. There are currently 67 salons, operating in 22 states with 12 additional salons in development. In addition to hair care services, Pigtails & Crewcuts offers a kid-centric hair products and accessories, gifts, and a private party room for birthday celebrations. To learn more or to find a salon near you, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman Public Relations: (847) 945-1300, ext. 230 or avenegas@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pigtails & Crewcuts