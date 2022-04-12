Persefoni and Connor Group Partner to Support Financial Executives in the Technology and High Growth Sector with Carbon Disclosures

TEMPE, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni , the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Connor Group , a specialized professional services firm comprised of Big 4 alumni and former industry executives that help financial leaders of multi-billion-dollar public, mid-cap public and pre-IPO companies with their most complex and significant matters. This strategic partnership will help deliver Persefoni's market-leading climate platform to Connor Group's global clients across many exciting industries.

Persefoni's solution radically simplifies the technical barrier to entry for carbon accounting. The platform enables users to turn financial, operational, and supply chain data into certified carbon footprint data, greatly reducing complexity while decreasing time to gain insights across multiple climate disclosure and sustainability reporting frameworks. The company has successfully codified the 750+ pages of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol technical guidance into its platform. Additionally, Persefoni is the first and only vendor to codify the global standard for financed emissions calculations, the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials.

On March 21, 2022 the SEC unveiled a revised climate-related disclosure proposal , which Persefoni provided input for on three occasions . If the proposal is passed, listed companies would be required to disclose certain greenhouse gas emissions which would be subject to assurance. Persefoni offers a robust technology-enabled solution that is audit ready and serves as a single source of carbon truth. The platform produces investor-grade disclosure, which is critical to ensuring data integrity, accuracy, and compliance.

Connor Group's expertise and unrivaled track record of delivering transformational strategic guidance and value to companies within the technology and high growth sectors, along with Persefoni, will unlock a new level of value for joint customers by providing a premier avenue for an efficient and effective implementation and integration of the Persefoni solution into daily operations.

Leadership Quotes:

"Connor Group's expertise across financial accounting and operations, IPO and M&A services, digital solutions, and managed services, particularly in the tech space, are well positioned to bring Persefoni's real-time carbon reporting capabilities to financial executives, incorporating new climate management practice." – Keith Denham, EVP, Global Markets, Persefoni

"Climate reporting and management are a major strategic topic for most of our clients and we expect will rapidly expand in the years ahead. Having the powerful capabilities offered by the Persefoni platform at their fingertips will allow company executives to effectively report, set goals and drive actions as they look to manage and mitigate their carbon footprint" – Jason Pikoos, Managing Partner, Client Experience, Connor Group

Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions.

Connor Group is a specialized professional services firm comprised of Big 4 alumni and industry executives. Our team of highly experienced professionals helps financial executives with their most complex and significant matters, including financial accounting and operations, IPO and M&A services, digital solutions, and managed services. Our clients are the world's top growth companies, and we support them as they change the world and create new markets!

Our client portfolio includes multi-billion-dollar public, mid-cap public, and pre-IPO companies ranging from early stage to late stage. Our global clients represent the most exciting industries including high tech, Internet, social networking, gaming, software, ad tech, cleantech, life sciences, financial services, consumer products, biotech, services, and manufacturing.

Our goal at Connor Group is to be the most respected firm across our service lines by delivering the highest quality services to our clients. We are hired by finance and accounting executives who understand the importance of leveraging their time as well as having a partner that can successfully execute their needs.

