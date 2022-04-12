Paymints.io Integrates Notarize to Streamline the Digital Closing Experience for Subscribers and their Customers

Paymints.io to offer digital notarization service to users from within their secure proprietary platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and BOSTON , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io , a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for many different types of real estate transactions, today announced an integration with Notarize , a national online notarization provider. Paymints.io users will now be able to see if a transaction is eligible for digital closing, including online notarization, from within the platform. With one click, users can initiate a digital closing transaction through paymints.io to Notarize without needing to re-enter information, which saves time, streamlines the closing process, and reduces errors that can be caused by manual entry.

View RON eligibility & initiate digital closings through the paymints.io and Notarize integration.

Consumers are clamoring for more digital solutions that are simple, safe and secure, and this new paymints.io and Notarize integration is designed to eliminate the need for paper checks and mitigate risks involved in a paper-based real estate transaction, bringing the benefits of digital closings to the forefront.

"Paymints.io shares the goal of bringing a true digital closing experience to our mutual users and their customers," said Terri Davis, GM of Real Estate at Notarize. "Our seamless integration allows customers to decrease costs, improve operational efficiency, eliminate errors, and reduce time to close, resulting in an improved user and signer experience."

A recent Marketwise eClose ROI study found that title agents can reduce errors by 31% and save up to $100 with a reduction of up to 104 minutes per transaction due to time eliminated, improvements in transactional quality, and costs associated with printing and mailing documents. This enhances the borrower experience by providing a simpler, safer and quicker closing.

"When looking at integrations, we look to position ourselves with innovative platforms and market leaders, like Notarize, who work tirelessly to improve customer experience, security, and digitalization of the real estate process" said Perla Aparicio, VP of Strategic Partnerships at paymints.io. "We are proud to join forces to deliver this cutting-edge digital integration to our industry to enhance the customer experience."

About paymints.io

On a mission to eliminate paper checks and reduce wire fraud in the real estate industry, paymints.io is a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows buyers to transfer funds for many types of real estate transactions. Escrow holders and settlement agents can also disburse funds to clients or vendors using our proprietary platform. In 2020 and 2021, paymints.io was awarded HousingWire's Tech100 Real Estate Award.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life's most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com .

