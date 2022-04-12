MATTERWORKS ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Company Provides Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, Inc., developers of the world's most powerful metabolomics platform, which accelerates the discovery, development, and manufacturing of biologics and gene therapies, today announces updates to its Board of Directors.

"Matterworks is thrilled to welcome two Board members familiar with leading early stage companies in the introduction of novel technologies to biopharma. As we develop our platform of next-generation machine learning software for streamlining metabolomics in bioprocessing, Lena and Eric's collective experience building successful companies in this space will be invaluable,'' said Mimoun Cadosch Delmar, Founder & CEO of Matterworks.

Lena Wu, Ph.D. has been serving as an Independent Director since October of 2021. She is the former co-founder and CEO of Intabio, Inc, which developed analytical systems for biomanufacturing and was acquired by SCIEX. She was previously the CEO and co-founder of Rogne Biosciences, a biotherapeutics company. Lena has 25+ years of corporate development experience in early stage life sciences companies.

"I am impressed with the Matterworks team's rapid progress, advancing from proof-of-concept to a prototype product that is ready for pilot testing with top biopharma companies," said Dr. Wu.

Eric Carlson, Ph.D. joins the Matterworks Board with over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry. Since January 2014, Eric has served in executive roles at Protein Metrics Inc, a leading provider of biopharmaceutical protein characterization and proteomics analysis software. As the CEO of Protein Metrics since January 2017, Eric most recently led the company's successful acquisition by Insightful Science.

Said Dr. Carlson, "I look forward to working with the Matterworks team as a member of their Board, and to driving efficiency for biopharma customers through the implementation of metabolomics as a core element of their bioproduction processes."

At home in the Boston-area biotech hub, Matterworks, Inc. is a venture-backed startup enabling real-time quantitative metabolomics through novel machine learning-powered technologies.

The field of metabolomics sits today where genomics was positioned in the early 2000's: ripe for a breakthrough that drives explosive adoption of metabolomics as an essential tool for the life sciences. To realize this opportunity, our platform combines mass spectrometry with advanced AI to systematize, scale, and accelerate metabolomics workflows.

