InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Collect Pet Dog Waste (NJD-2400)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to collect pet waste when walking a dog before it hit the ground," said an inventor, from Irvington, N.J., "so I invented the SMART SCOOP. My design eliminates the need to bend down and clean pet waste from the ground."

The invention provides an easier way to pickup and dispose of pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend over or manipulate the waste. As a result, it enhances comfort and sanitation and it reduces messes. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, especially those with physical limitations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2400, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

