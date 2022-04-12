Hexaware Technologies is Great Place to Work® Certified for 2 Consecutive Years

ISELIN, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, the next-generation digital company, has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This is a prestigious recognition for the company's conscious efforts towards developing a High-Engagement, High-Performance Culture.

This certification from the Great Place to Work® Institute is a strong validation of an organization's engaging and transparent work culture. It establishes the organization's workplace principles and practices focused on building high level of trust.

Hexaware has received this certification for the second year due to its holistic approach to creating a workplace fueled by openness and myriads of growth opportunities. Its emphasis on maintaining diversity and inclusion in the workforce has also contributed to creating an accepting and global work culture.

Like the previous year, this year too, thousands of organizations across the globe have partnered with Great Place to Work® Institute for evaluating and elevating their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is highly recognized in certifying definitive industry benchmarks created in the workplace culture space.

"The Great Place to Work® certification strengthens our core beliefs of owning our game and unboxing our true potential. The highly engaged leadership at Hexaware is committed to nurturing the capabilities of our passionate and dedicated workforce by interacting with them closely and elevating their trust in the organization," said Dr. Vishwanath Joshi, Chief People Officer at Hexaware Technologies.

