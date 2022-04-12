Empowerly Student Internship and Research Scholar Program Now Accepting Summer and Fall Applicants

Empowerly's expanded suite of services offers students highly customized opportunities based on personal interests and career ambitions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerly , a data-driven education technology company that provides personalized college admissions counseling and career guidance to students and their families, is now accepting applications for its Summer and Fall Student Internship Program and Research Scholar Program. Both programs are offered as an extension to Empowerly's college admissions counseling services, focused on building the skill sets and real-world work experience that help strengthen college applications and resumes.

With Empowerly's virtual Student Internship Program, high school students are matched and connected with up to three cutting-edge Bay Area startups to gain first-hand, project-based experience. Internship fields include artificial intelligence, engineering, consumer products and services, social media marketing, and more. Regardless of the field, each internship allows students to enhance their extracurricular resume, explore careers and develop lasting connections.

Bumo , which provides technology-enabled on-demand and fixed child care solutions for families and employers, is just one of the many Bay Area startups that Empowerly works with. "Empowerly interns provided Bumo with new ideas and fresh perspectives; in fact, they were a goldmine of innovation and new approaches that our team hadn't considered," said Joan Nguyen Tran, co-founder and CEO of Bumo. "They also showed up with a level of humility, eagerness, and excitement that was contagious to the rest of our team."

"The convenience and value of these remote internships widens the playing field and allows more students access to prominent career opportunities," said Gelyna Price, lead Empowerly counselor. "For the most selective colleges, some sort of internship is extremely important for being on par with competitive applicants. Having more than just academic experience in an area of interest that you can discuss deeply will be impressive for admissions committees."

For those interested in pursuing research and writing over a startup internship, Empowerly also offers a new Research Scholar Program that pairs students with a Ph.D. candidate to produce an independently developed research project. Subject matter ranges from data science, biology, math, computer science, medicine, architecture, environmental studies, and more. By the end of the program, students also have the option to work on a research paper with the specific goal of being published in a peer-reviewed publication.

"The recent launch of Empowerly's Research Scholar Program came at a particularly welcome time, since many of our science and pre-medical students were looking for ways to pursue research projects but no longer had access to labs due to COVID-19," said Brooke Vittimberga, lead Empowerly counselor. "With the Research Scholar Program, students now have an invaluable opportunity to learn college-level research skills and be exposed to top-tier academics in their field of study. It also encourages a deeper discovery into what motivates them, where they excel, and areas of improvement — all before college starts."

Empowerly's team of college admission counselors, advisors, researchers, and editors supports students through each step of the admissions process. Whether a student wants help in discovering their passion, applying to internships, or getting accepted to their best match college, Empowerly provides the services to meet them at every stage. To date, 94 percent of Empowerly students with above a 3.6 GPA have been accepted into a top 50 school, including all eight Ivy League colleges plus Stanford, MIT, UChicago, Duke, Northwestern, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley, and many others.

To apply or learn more about Empowerly's Startup Internship Program, visit here and for Empowerly's Research Scholar Program, visit here . Applications are now open, with both summer programs beginning on June 6.

