Dibbs to launch National Scale Plan Starting in Rhode Island

Dibbs, the new mobile app for construction bidding is sending dozens of Rhode Island Residents to Las Vegas to kick off their national referral program

NEWPORT, R.I., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a successful launch in Rhode Island, Dibbs , has announced one of its strategies to accelerate their national expansion plan. Starting this month, Dibbs has launched a referral program that will send a group of Rhode Island residents and their guests to Las Vegas for four nights. This is the first of many giveaways they will launch in an effort to make Dibbs accessible to contractors and suppliers throughout the US.

"We believe this referral program will enable us to scale our company nationally and infiltrate new markets. I know firsthand that the construction industry is built on relationships and the foundation of trust. With this campaign, we hope to develop those relations one contractor at a time." Shares CEO Luke Fleury.

In order to qualify for this exclusive trip, Rhode Island users must refer and have 10 trade professionals sign up for Dibbs using their referral code. Once 10 trade professionals are signed up, Dibbs will send the referrer and a guest of their choice to Treasure Island Hotel & Casino for four nights. This also includes round trip airfare, catered events, and other exciting perks. A complete list of what the trip entails can be found on their website.

"We have seen successful campaigns like this in other businesses such as Uber, launching large campaigns to increase sign-ups and drive engagement on the app." Shares COO Case Olszewski.

The giveaway is rolling out in phases, starting with Rhode Island and throughout the New England region. Professionals who want to be notified when the giveaway is in their area can download the app and sign up to be notified when the app is available in their state.

