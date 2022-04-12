CytoReason Expands Its Reach in Asia, Forging Commercial Alliance with Helixrus to Leverage Machine Learning in Drug Development for Korean Drugmakers

CytoReason Expands Its Reach in Asia, Forging Commercial Alliance with Helixrus to Leverage Machine Learning in Drug Development for Korean Drugmakers

TEL AVIV, Israel and SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoReason , a leading developer of computational disease models for efficient drug discovery and development, announced today the signing of a commercial partnership with Helixrus , a leading Korean company focused on biological big data and multi-omics. The partnership will see Helixrus represent CytoReason's unique AI platform and professional services in the Korean market.

CytoReason has established itself as a global leader in computational modeling of human diseases. The company's multidisciplinary team of 65 leading biologists, bioinformaticians and data engineers has developed a technology that enables pharma and biotech companies to speed up drug R&D and bring novel therapies to the patients who most need them.

The alliance will focus on leveraging Helixrus' deep knowledge of the Korean pharmaceutical market, and extensive network of relationships in Asian markets, to highlight CytoReason's capabilities in prioritizing new targets, finding biomarkers, profiling combinations, stratifying patients, and other use cases within the drug lifecycle.

CytoReason has existing collaborations with five of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Sanofi. Its proprietary platform has yielded a range of clinically validated results in multiple diseases.

"We're thrilled to enter the Korean market with such an important player in South Korea's pharmaceutical industry," said David Harel, CEO and Co-founder of CytoReason. "Through this collaboration and others in Asian markets, our goal is to establish our computational disease models and professional services as the gold standard for drug discovery, development and portfolio management."

"We are very excited to partner with CytoReason as they expand their footprint into Korea," said Nick Choe, CEO of Helixrus, Inc. "CytoReason offers a unique AI drug discovery platform that already benefits a number of pharmaceutical companies worldwide, and we look forward to working together to improve drug discovery and development in Korea as well."

About CytoReason

CytoReason is a leading technology company developing computational disease models. The company collects proprietary data from pharmaceutical companies and uses it to simulate human diseases – tissue by tissue, cell by cell. With CytoReason's massive database and AI-led platform, pharma and biotech companies can identify new opportunities, shorten trial phases, reduce development costs, and increase the likelihood of approval. To date, five of the world's top ten pharma companies use CytoReason's technology. For more information, visit www.cytoreason.com .

About Helixrus Inc.

Helixrus Inc. is a South Korea-based channel partnership company focused on biological big data and multi-omics. As the entire Korean biopharma market is positioned to expand in cancer diagnostics, Helixrus is providing the complete software and bioscience offerings that accelerate discovery, while saving time and resources. For more information, visit www.helixrus.com .

