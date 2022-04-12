ComponentOne 2022 v1 Released by GrapeCity Developer Solutions

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ComponentOne 2022 v1, the first major software release of the year. The highlights of this release include new and exciting controls for Blazor and .NET 6, along with feature enhancements for .NET frameworks.

In the first major release of 2022, ComponetOne delivers new and exciting controls for Blazor and .NET 6.

ComponentOne's 2022 v1 release includes several cutting-edge updates to the WinForms edition. FlexGrid for WinForms now has a built-in column picker that can be enabled by setting one property. The new column picker feature allows end-users to add or remove a visible column through the gear icon. Read the release announcement to learn more about the WinForms enhancements.

In this latest release, .NET developers will find a simplified way to design banded (or grouped) columns at design time in Visual Studio 2022. The WinForms FlexGrid Column Bands Designer is supported in .NET 6 through the collection editor. The team has also included new samples that demonstrate advanced column bands. Visit the website to learn more about this new feature.

The Blazor datagrid has an advanced filtering UI for applying conditional filters to a column or the entire data set. The data filter UI is a separate component that can be used in various filtering scenarios. It's also included in the FlexGrid filter row for built-in functionality. Read the release article to learn more about Blazor updates in the 2022 v1 release.

"With an emphasis on designer features (new JSON report generation and FlexGrid column bands designer this release), we save our users time by eliminating the need to write as much code," said Product Manager Greg Lutz.

Availability:

ComponentOne Studio is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit the GrapeCity website and choose your product.

About GrapeCity:

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity site.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE GrapeCity, Inc.