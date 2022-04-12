Anova Launches Precision™ Chamber Vacuum Sealer, Combining Four Powerful Kitchen Solutions into One Device

The New Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Sealer Goes Beyond Vacuum Sealing to Make Quick Pickling, Infusing, Compressing and Extracting Accessible to any Home Chef

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova Culinary , a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B) and a leading provider of sous vide devices, today announced the launch of the Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Sealer , a chamber vacuum sealer that's smaller and more user friendly than those typically found in professional and commercial kitchens. Chamber vacuum sealers have been a well-kept secret in commercial kitchens, renowned for their ability to create an airtight, no-mess seal around anything — even liquids and liquid-rich foods, such as proteins in marinades. Anova, known for making pro-level kitchen tools affordable and accessible for the home cook, has changed the game once again with this latest innovation. It is now available for $349.99 at anovaculinary.com.

The Anova Precision™ Chamber Vacuum Sealer uses a pressurized chamber to quickly and effectively seal foods to achieve an airtight seal. Beyond that, it can be used to make ultra-quick pickles, create rapid infusions and extractions, compress fruits and vegetables, and even cool freshly baked bread in a matter of minutes. (PRNewswire)

The Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Sealer is first and foremost a vacuum sealer. Using a pressurized chamber, it quickly and effectively seals foods to achieve an airtight seal. Beyond that, it can be used to make ultra-quick pickles, create rapid infusions and extractions, compress fruits and vegetables, and even cool freshly baked bread in a matter of minutes.

"Our mission at Anova is to make pro-level kitchen tools affordable and accessible to every home cook," said CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian. "We are proud of the strides we have made already, taking both sous vide cooking and combi ovens to the public in an exciting and innovative way, and now we are doing the same with the chamber vacuum sealer. The Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Sealer is so much more than a vacuum sealer. Home chefs will now have the power to fortify, amplify and change the texture of food. This is something we've seen talked about within our community of #anovafoodnerds for years, and we're excited to welcome more people into the fold."

The Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Sealer is different from other chamber vacuum sealers because it is designed to fit seamlessly into any home kitchen — small enough to fit on any countertop and light enough to move around. It still brings the same power that has been available to commercial kitchens at a fraction of the cost. The user-friendly interface is equipped with three pre-programmed settings:

Infuse/Extract: The Infuse/Extract setting uses a series of vacuum pulses to enable flavorful molecules to be extracted out of certain foods and infused into others. This is perfect for quickly extracting flavors from fruits or other flavorful foods and infusing them into oils or alcohols.

Compress/Pickle: The Compress/Pickle setting uses a long vacuum to quickly pickle or compress the texture of certain foods. Fruits and vegetables can be compressed easily because their cells contain tiny air pockets. The air in these pockets is removed in the same way that the air in the chamber is removed. The cell walls and plant tissue that hold the air in place then collapse, creating dense, unique textures in the food.

Dry/Cool: The Dry/Cool setting can be used to lower the boiling point of moisture within hot food, pull the moisture out, and encourage rapid cooling. This program can be used to boil water off of products (like a freshly baked loaf of bread) to quickly cool, dry, and produce a crisp crust.

Each Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Sealer comes with 20 Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Pouches, which are food safe and suitable for sous vide cooking, food storage, freezer and microwaving. Additional Anova Precision Chamber Vacuum Pouches can be purchased in packs of 100 for $29.99.

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products that include a steam combi countertop oven, sous vide accessories and vacuum sealers, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. With a worldwide community of food nerds, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com.

