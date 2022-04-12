Androvett Launches Podcast Dedicated to Legal Industry News

Keep It Legal features experts discussing current events and trending litigation matters

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is pleased to announce the launch of Keep It Legal, a podcast dedicated to current events in the legal industry broken down by experts in the law.

The podcast features guest attorneys and legal experts discussing current events, news and trends in the legal industry with host Mark Annick.

"I am thrilled to engage in more conversations with our legal partners that can be heard by a broader audience," said Mr. Annick, Androvett's senior vice president of news and public relations. "This project is a long-time coming, and we believe this content will serve a great purpose in providing in-depth analysis on our topics."

The first episode, Court is in Session, features U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek Gilliland in a conversation recorded the day before he was sworn in to his new position on the bench of the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Waco.

A now-former trial lawyer, Judge Gilliland discusses what he will expect from attorneys appearing in his court, what his appointment means for the growing intellectual property litigation docket in the Western District, advice for lawyers early in their careers and more.

The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, YouTube and most other major platforms.

About Androvett

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 26th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

alyssa@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Androvett Legal Media & Marketing