WishGarden Herbs Awarded Drug Store News' Annual Retail Excellence Honor

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs, Inc., one of North America's leading providers of liquid herbal extracts, announced today that Drug Store News' editorial board has selected WishGarden Herbs as a winner of its prestigious Retail Excellence Award – Over-the-Counter and Preventative Health.

Drug Store News' Retail Excellence Award honors over-the-counter product manufacturers who have made significant product innovation in the last year. DSN recognized that WishGarden, among other brands, has gone above and beyond in assisting their retail partners as they seek to create a point of differentiation between themselves and other merchants.

"We are thrilled and grateful to be recognized by such a prominent networking organization in the multi-billion-dollar retail pharmacy & grocery space," said Sindy Wise, WishGarden Herbs' Vice President of Business Development. "WishGarden continues to operate with a humble approach in our everyday business. To get recognition of any sort, it's really quite cool. We thank DSN for seeing what we do and honoring that!"

DSN specifically identified WishGarden's newest product releases, Serious AM Cough, Serious PM Cough, Exercise & Revive Recovery Aid, Rise & Shine Daily Energy Boost, Party Prep, and Clear Complexion: The Blemish Buster, as innovative products that answer key consumer needs.

About WishGarden Herbs

WishGarden Herbs is a woman-owned, multi-generational family-run company committed to providing artful whole herb liquid extracts that are fast-acting, effective and gentle on the body. Founded in 1979 and based in Colorado, WishGarden pioneered condition-specific blends and distinctive names in the '90s. We continue to be a market leader raising the bar on efficacy and convenience with dependable in-the-moment solutions for common and seasonal discomforts.

