Strike Names Casey Barka to VP, Tax Credit Services

BOISE, Idaho, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strike Tax Advisory , a Boise-based R&D tax advisory firm, promotes Casey Barka to Vice President of Tax Credit Services.

Strike is positioning itself for continued growth with the recent promotion of Casey Barka to VP of Tax Credit Services.

Inspiring Leaders

In only two short years, Strike Tax Advisory has already calculated over $100M in credits for American innovators, and is actively working with over 400 clients and 250 strategic partners. Strike is positioning itself for continued growth with the recent promotion of Casey Barka to VP of Tax Credit Services. As a rapidly growing niche tax advisory firm, there's endless opportunity on the horizon.

"Casey is an out-of-the-box thinker and an invaluable member of Strike. He's challenged his team to meet and exceed client expectations, and they've risen to the occasion. This promotion recognizes his strong leadership."

- Jonathan Cardella, Co-Founder and CEO, Strike Tax Advisory

Building with Intention

Barka's technical background in the petrochemicals industry and the U.S. Army Nuclear Biological & Chemical Corps gave him a solid foundation to understand the operations and processes behind research and development.

"I was honored to be given the opportunity to join Strike from the beginning. Building our company has been an extremely rewarding and exciting adventure, and the team we've built together makes all the difference. I'm really proud of our work and the people behind it."

- Casey Barka, Co-Founder & VP of Tax Credit Services, Strike Tax Advisory

In his previous role within Strike, Barka trained and directed his team to deliver airtight R&D claims that could withstand IRS scrutiny. His direct background in the petrochemicals industry paired with his special interests in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, life science, aerospace and defense, engineering, and agriculture prepared him well to lead a strong team.

"We couldn't have grown as quickly without Casey. He's been an integral part of building our people and our team and is key to empowering a culture of respect and success at Strike."

- Tyler Kem, Co-Founder and President, Strike Tax Advisory

Strike is honored to promote Barka and to continue building the company's future. Find Casey Barka and the Strike Team in Vegas for Money 2.0 & Internet 2.0 this week to congratulate him in person!

About Strike

Strike Tax Advisory provides the industry's most comprehensive R&D tax credit experience. We're CPAs, attorneys, scientists, engineers and techpreneurs conducting studies for all qualifying industries. Visit Striketax.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Kayla Davis, kayla@striketax.com

View original content:

SOURCE Strike Tax Advisory