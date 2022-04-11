STN Video Partners With Transformative Digital Publishing CMS Provider TownNews

STN publishers using TownNews as their content management system (CMS) now have full access to STN's award winning online video platform including:

Premium video content

Unparalleled revenue generation

Infinitely configurable video player technology

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video, creator of North America's largest, independent online video platform (OVP), has partnered with TownNews to provide their local publishers seamless and immediate CMS integration with STN's premium video content, technology and revenue platform.

TownNews serves the local media community in both the US and Canada with the industry's leading content management, digital revenue, and audience engagement platform. TownNews recognized the need for publishers to supplement their stories with premium video content that engages the audience while delivering new channels of high-quality monetization. As with all STN Video partners, TownNews publishers enjoy the ability to configure the integration on their site in the manner that best suits their editorial, product, and monetization needs. By leveraging STN's OVP, TownNews has leveled the playing field for their CMS clients by fully integrating STN's OVP into their industry-leading BLOX CMS, providing local publishers with a turnkey solution for incorporating video content onto their websites.

"TownNews has a 30-year track record of serving the needs of local media communities," said Brad Ward, CEO of TownNews. "By integrating STN's online video platform into our CMS, our team handles the implementation and can now offer great video content with unparalleled monetization for our publishers that other content management systems don't."

"Video content is key in today's digital publishing landscape," says Phillipe Guay, CRO of STN Video. "This partnership with TownNews creates an ease of implementation for local publishers, while providing them with great content and additional revenue streams in a manner that meets their individual business requirements."

From in-content video embed links to fully responsive, advanced video players, STN's publishing partners have a range of options, including STN's artificial intelligence-powered Smart Match® player which enables publishers to integrate premium and contextually relevant video in every article at scale. All the video player tools take only moments to install on their web properties for desktop and mobile viewing.

To learn how you can add STN's OVP and premium video content on your website, please visit stnvideo.com or email publishers@stnvideo.com for more info.

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand safe video from more than 200 providers, including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 1,900+ trusted, local publishers, including the New York Post, The Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald, Las Vegas Review Journal and more.

STN Video has a library of over 1 million videos and counting, spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using Smart Match® AI-powered technology, publishers simply place one single embed code on their website and relevant video content is matched with their articles.

STN Video offers advertisers a premium environment for their brands combining an industry leading scale of over 1.5 billion monthly available impressions with the granularity of local and diverse audiences across North America.

For more information, visit stnvideo.com or follow them on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

ABOUT TOWNNEWS

TownNews equips local media organizations with the digital services and guidance to transform their business models and flourish in the digital age. Our solutions and expertise in digital, advertising, video, connected TV, and print enable forward-thinking media organizations in dynamic markets to efficiently engage their audiences, increase security and grow revenue.

Fueled by a passion for local media and a 30-year proven track record of success, more than 2,000 news organizations have benefited from the platform and tools we've built specifically for the media industry to thrive. Learn more at http://www.TownNews.com

SOURCE STN Video