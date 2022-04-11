Rose Short of NBC's The Voice Releases Gospel Single, "Oh God, You Rescued Me" for Level 22 Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life trajectory of renowned Los Angeles attorney, Larry Litzky, was positively impacted in 2019 while he sat to watch a favorite show of his, NBC's The Voice. It was a performance of Paul McCartney's "Maybe I'm Amazed" that brought Larry to tears as he witnessed the awe-inspiring sound and presence of 'Team Gwen Stefani' finalist, Rose Short.

Larry, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2009, has always been musically driven himself, earning a Bachelor of Music from the University of Miami (in addition to his law degree from Southwestern Law School). But on that cold November night, Larry couldn't imagine that Rose would sing a Gospel song he wrote almost twenty years prior.

"I wrote 'Oh God, You Rescued Me' in the year 2000, a song about having the tenacity and strength to overcome," says Larry Litzky. "Years later, watching The Voice, I was completely blown away by Rose's brilliant singing and charisma, and I never forgot about her. Of course, I didn't know it then that I'd later be working with her."

In October of 2021, dreams began to manifest when Larry underwent an intensive and serious brain surgery to combat his Parkinson's disease. It was successful!

"My newly revived health brought back memories of when I wrote 'Oh God, You Rescued Me', and I knew that I wanted nothing more than to revive my song and have Rose Short record it," Larry explains.

To help get in touch with Ms. Short, Larry signed with public relations, marketing, and branding firm, EKC PR, who propelled Rose to record the beautiful Gospel track after she heard Larry's heartwarming narrative and positive message behind the song.

"'Oh God, You Rescued Me' is about perseverance," says Rose Short. "We've all been at a place where we were at the bottom, and so it's a story everyone can relate to."

The compelling news of having Rose on board motivated Larry to launch his own production company, Level 22 Entertainment, which produces and distributes uplifting and inspiring music. Rose Short is the first artist to lend her soulful vocals for a Level 22 composition.

The goal for the song, which is available on all major streaming platforms, is that it can be utilized as an emblem of hope.

