Parry Labs Appoints Chris Pehrson as Chief Growth Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parry Labs LLC., a defense technology company, officially announced that it has hired Chris Pehrson as its Chief Growth Officer. Pehrson joins Parry Labs from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, where he most recently served as Vice President of Special Programs. Pehrson brings with him an extensive background in government and business leadership roles and will drive Parry Labs' growth through strategic planning, business capture, and program growth.

During his tenure at General Atomics, Pehrson held various executive roles in Special Programs and Strategic Development. As Vice President for Special Programs, his responsibilities spanned from profit and loss (P&L) management for multiple lines of business including Advanced Programs, Quick Reaction Capability (QRC) Programs, Commercial Programs, and the Exportable Predator (Predator XP) program. In his previous role as Vice President of Strategic Development, Pehrson led business strategy and capture across General Atomics' full line of unmanned technologies leading to a decade of sustained revenue growth with U.S. government customers.

"We are delighted to have Chris join Parry Labs, as we look to deliver our technology and capabilities to new platforms and programs across the Department of Defense as well as take the lead in modernization initiatives to enable JADC2 and MDO capabilities in key programs," said Chief Executive Officer John Parkes. "Chris brings a tremendous amount of experience in both driving innovation and technology as well as capturing and growing major programs."

"I am thrilled to join the Parry Labs team and excited about their innovative solutions that solve some of the most challenging digital integration demands facing our military today," said the new Chief Growth Officer, Chris Pehrson.

Prior to General Atomics, Pehrson served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Colonel in 2010. Pehrson holds a Masters in Computer Information Systems from Boston University, a Masters in Logistics from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Bachelors in Computer Science from the University of Michigan.

About Parry Labs LLC.

Parry Labs is a defense technology company delivering solutions to U.S. Department of Defense and commercial aerospace companies. Parry Labs is the creator of Stellar Relay, a cloud computing architecture for military platforms across Air, Ground, and Sea. Parry Labs' technology-based system integration approach creates new paradigms for deploying software, maintaining security and and open architecture, while delivering a suite of end-user capabilities for autonomy, artificial intelligence, and software defined networking. Parry Labs has offices in Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas. For more information about Parry Labs, visit: www.parrylabs.com.

