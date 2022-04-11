LION ELECTRIC AND TRANSIT TRUCK BODIES ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR THE MEDIUM AND HEAVY-DUTY LAST MILE DELIVERY THAT WAS DEVELOPED UNDER UPFITTER PARTNERSHIP

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and Transit Truck Bodies ("Transit") today announced the launch of a new lightweight, aerodynamic, 100% electric heavy-duty truck perfectly suited for last-mile urban delivery, that was developed under an upfitter partnership model.

Designed by Transit, this zero-emission vehicle built on a Lion6 chassis features an e-Classik box, which is much lighter than the standard model and has been specifically adapted to urban roads. This vehicle was developed as part of the Mobel mobilization project that the government of Quebec is helping to finance.

"The completion of this project is a huge step forward for Transit. We have always been committed to innovation and providing customers with efficient, high-performance products. We're focused on designing the green truck boxes of tomorrow. That's why we're excited to introduce the e-Classik box mounted on a Lion6 chassis. 40 percent lighter, it's an innovative product that is available right now in both Canada and the United States, and it is an important tool in our customers' transition to EV journey," said Louis Leclair, Transit President.

"We're very proud of the launch of this new vehicle that further demonstrates the versatility of Lion's electric chassis. Congratulations to the Transit team on their vision! For several years, our two teams have been working diligently to create 100% electric products that advance our industry. Today, the e-Classik box combined with our Lion6 chassis allows us not only to meet transportation fleet needs, but also society's expectations as we fight climate change and transition to zero-emission transportation," stated Marc Bédard, CEO – Founder of Lion Electric.

"Quebec has the potential to be a leader in transportation electrification, hence our government helping fund many projects to electrify all kinds of vehicles. In a way, it's one of Quebec's contributions to the global fight against climate change. And I am very proud of what we're doing. Every new innovation that chooses electrification over fossil fuels is one more step towards reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and achieving Quebec's greenhouse gas objectives. I therefore applaud the project partners for their commitment to creating a brand new 100% electric delivery vehicle," stated Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

This new electric commercial vehicle once again confirms Quebec's leadership in transportation electrification. It's through projects like this one between Transit and Lion that we can build a green and innovative economy," concluded Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister for Regional Economic Development.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. We think, design and manufacture all-electric, class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments.

Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to users and their everyday needs. We believe that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

Lion Electric, the brilliant choice

Thelionelectric.com

About Transit Truck Bodies

Since 1978, Transit Truck Bodies has been providing products and services throughout North America exceeding customer expectations. With more than 65,000 truck bodies manufactured, Transit has developed a range of dry boxes (Classik® and X-Treme®) and refrigerated boxes (Arctik® and Frio®) offering innovative technologies, ease of use and impeccable design.

Transit can manufacture customized, durable and resistant product on short notice.

Discover another way to make truck boxes with Transit.

Transit.ca

