LENNAR DEBUTS FLEX GEN HOME DESIGN IN FOUR INLAND EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

CORONA, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, is now selling the Flex Gen floorplan – a derivative of the company's popular Next Gen® - The Home Within A Home® floorplan – in four communities across the Inland Empire. The new Flex Gen home meets the needs of a growing number of homebuyers who work or school from home. Available at several distinctive communities across the Inland Empire, the innovative Flex Gen includes all the elements of a traditional new home, with the addition of an attached suite with distinctive features that accommodate those running a home business, working remotely or home schooling.

"Our Flex Gen floorplan is the first new home designed truly and specifically for remote workers," said Mark Torres, Division President of Lennar Inland. "Not only does it have notable features such as a private entry, extra storage, an open office or lobby area and a private office space, but it also features our Drop Stop – a built-in feature that allows packages to be delivered or picked up securely and without personal assistance."

The Flex Gen floorplan appeals to several homebuyer demographics, including small business owners who operate from home, remote workers, and home schoolers. The Flex Gen suite includes a private entry into an open concept area, with enough room for two desks, a sitting area or studio-style workspace. It also features a small kitchenette, powder bathroom, private office, built-in storage space and the Drop Stop for risk-free package delivery.

An interior, lockable door connects to the main home making it easy to multitask between both spaces as necessary, while also allowing for the privacy of a designated work location. The Flex Gen design can be found in a variety of floorplan styles, including as an option in lieu of a Next Gen® multigenerational suite at select communities. Lennar's Superhome design includes both the Flex Gen and the Next Gen® suites and is currently offered in two locations, Westward at Remington Place in Menifee, and Exploration at Shadow Rock in Jurupa Valley.

Lennar introduced Next Gen® in 2011 and the home design is one of the most popular across the nation today.

Flex Gen homes are now selling at four communities across the Inland Empire, including Westward at Remington Place in Menifee, Exploration at Shadow Rock in Jurupa Valley, Everly at Parklane in Ontario and Legacy at Traditions in Redlands. The homebuilder plans to release more Flex Gen homes at the coming soon communities of Quartz Ranch in Menifee, Sunset Crossing in Romoland and River Ranch in Rialto.

To learn more about Flex Gen homes visit www.lennar.com/inlandempire today.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

