Josh Blount Elevated to Regional Director for the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association

"Josh Blount's expertise is critical to DIPRA's mission to provide the highest level of research on ductile iron pipe for water and wastewater applications," said Patrick J. Hogan, president of DIPRA. "His work with utilities to study corrosion and his strong background in seismic designs aids our member companies in designing the strongest, most resilient pipes available. We take seriously our responsibility to help communities provide safe, clean drinking water using the most innovative pipes ever developed, and Josh's research, extensive experience, and industry relationships will help DIPRA continue our important work."

During his time at DIPRA, Josh has helped utility managers, engineers, operators, and field crew personnel with system planning and design, installations, and asset management related to iron pipe. In this new role as a Regional Director, he will provide training and presentations, assistance with relevant references and guides, and will aid utility contacts and other DIPRA staff with support on technical issues, applications, material comparisons, and more.

As a Senior Regional Engineer for the Western States, Josh provided technical advisory services to water and wastewater utility professionals, and their consulting engineers. In addition to speaking at section meetings of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) in his area, he assisted with readings at a DIPRA test site in Utah and represented DIPRA in a joint corrosion probe study with a Colorado utility. Josh is a member of AWWA and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) where he served on the Seismic Design for Buried Pipelines technical committee for the Utility Engineering and Surveying Institute (UESI) Pipelines division.

Josh is a registered professional engineer in the State of North Carolina, a National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) CP2 Cathodic Protection Technician, and an Envision Sustainability Professional. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University. Prior to joining DIPRA, Josh worked as an assistant resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, managing construction projects and overseeing contractors and construction inspectors.

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

