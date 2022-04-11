Goulston & Storrs Adds Two Laterals as Counsel in its Real Estate Group

Amelie H. Mailloux joins the firm's Boston office and Ronald G. Nelson joins in New York City

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce Amelie H. Mailloux and Ronald G. Nelson have joined the firm as Counsel in its Real Estate Group. Mailloux joins the firm's Boston office and Nelson will be based in the New York City office.

Prior to joining the firm, Mailloux was the Director of Leasing and Dispositions at Retail Business Services, LLC where she provided real estate leasing services to multiple operating brands including major supermarket chains. In this role, she also directed and managed the real estate activities for Ahold Delhaize's non-supermarket real estate assets in the U.S. She brings more than 20 years of business and legal experience in commercial real estate transactions to the firm, and will continue to focus her practice on a wide range of complex real estate and retail leasing matters. She has deep experience in the leasing and disposition of assets, including the negotiation and documentation of new leases, extensions, amendments, lease assignments, lease terminations, buyouts, and sales agreements.

Nelson joins Goulston & Storrs from a major law firm in New York City where he was Of Counsel handling real estate leasing for commercial landlords and tenants. Before that, he spent six years at DLC Management Corp., most recently as Senior Real Estate Counsel. He has nearly 20 years of broad real estate industry and legal experience including working inside real estate companies in leasing, acquisition, and investment roles. He will continue to concentrate his practice on sophisticated lease agreements for commercial spaces and land parcels. His experience spans many property types, including office, medical, laboratory, industrial, hospitality as well as restaurant, retail, and shopping center spaces.

"We are very excited to have these two seasoned real estate attorneys join our practice. Amelie and Ron will be excellent additions to our leasing team in Boston and New York. They both bring deep in-house and outside experience to the firm and will be invaluable resources to our clients. We are thrilled to have them on board," said William Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

Mailloux received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2007 and her B.A. from Wittenberg University in 1997. Nelson received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2001, his M.S. from New York University in 2012, and his B.A. from Binghamton University State University of New York in 1998.

