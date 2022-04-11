Free Webinar Offers Families Tips and Programs to Maximize Summer Learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., .April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families can garner tips on how to keep their teens engaged when the school year ends during a free webinar this week, brought to you by Fusion Education Group.

"Strike the perfect balance between meaningful engagement and relaxation this summer," said Jennifer Walsh-Rurak , EdD

"With a little advanced planning you can help your teen strike the perfect balance between meaningful engagement and relaxation this summer," said Jennifer Walsh-Rurak, EdD, a national leader in adolescent education, will lead the webinar entitled: "Creating a Meaningful Summer for Your Teen" to be held Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022, 1:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Attendees will learn to:

Plan for a boring-free summer

Balance Respite and Routine

Attain ideas for teen summer enrichment

Consider Fusion Education Group's 250+ programs

After the presentation, there will be time for Q+A. Attendees can register here.

"Take some time to get curious about what your teen is interested in, and you might be surprised at how their answers align with so many available summer programs," said Walsh-Rurak. She offered families conversation starters to identify their teens interests:

Think about your future self when you start the next school next year. What would you have liked to learn more about, experience, or accomplish this summer? Look back to the recent school year. What was particularly difficult that you'd like to work through this summer so you it's no longer a challenge next year? Let's consider your goals for the next year. What can we do this summer to further them? What's sparking your interest right now that would be fun to learn more about alongside an expert?

Summer's lazy days can throw routines awry and stagnate academic growth. Research suggests that adolescents' social skill development hit the brakes during the pandemic. Fusion Education Group's education team crafted three summer program tracks that support students in the exact area where they need it, they are:

Build Key Skills with Skill Launch Camps : FEG's skill launch camps help students sharpen the life skills they need for student and lifelong success and include, Study Skills, Organizational Skills, Finance Skills, Modern Etiquette and How to Crush Your College Essay.

Keep Learning with Accelerate : Students looking to get a leg up on their next academic year can take advantage of classes for credit in a personalized, one-to-one setting. AP Classes can be taken at Fusion Global Academy. Post-secondary counseling including test prep is also available.

Catch Up with Remediate: Whether students are looking to strengthen their learning foundation, fill learning loss gaps, or recover failed credits, courses for credit and tutoring are available.

"Parents keep telling us their teens missed the boat when it comes to learning many of the basic skills needed to succeed as a high school student and as an adult," said Walsh-Rurak. "That's why our programs are hardly cookie cutter. Our skill launch camps cover everything from taking the awkwardness out of social interaction, to learning how to get organized and staying that way. And our academic courses run the gamut of tutoring, courses for credit to makeup a class or get ahead. Instruction is custom-built around what students need and adapted to how they learn."

Students have three options for enrolling in FEG's summer programs:

District of Columbia for in-person or hybrid learning. Fusion Academy 's curriculum meets or exceeds state standards and includes over 250 courses that are available at varying levels depending on your child's academic goals and has 67 campuses in 18 states plus thefor in-person or hybrid learning.

Fusion Global Academy offers families on the go this summer customized learning for middle and high school students through one-to-one virtual learning. Online summer school options are engaging and fun. Families can vacation and still fit learning in.

California families 15 campuses where students can complete a course in as little as 5 weeks or up to 10 weeks. More than 170 courses are available from mastering math, succeeding in science, loving foreign languages, and making headway in history. Futures Academy offersfamilies 15 campuses where students can complete a course in as little as 5 weeks or up to 10 weeks. More than 170 courses are available from mastering math, succeeding in science, loving foreign languages, and making headway in history.

"We're offering the strategies and tips that parents need to keep teens engaged, and the summer programs that we created to support them," said Walsh-Rurak.

Families can read about summer planning strategies by visiting Fusion's Resource page here.

Walsh-Rurak serves as a Vice President in the Northeast region for Fusion Education Group. She has more than 20 years of experience in educational leadership and earned her doctorate from Northeastern University.

About Fusion Education Group:

Fusion Education Group (FEG) is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for than 5,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 67 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Futures Academy, which offers one-to-one, small group instruction and online learning at 15 California campuses; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in 45 states and 18 countries. More information about FEG's national events can be found here. FEG has more than 80 campuses in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

