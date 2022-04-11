DACK Integrates with Yonomi

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DACK, a mobile-first SaaS platform that enables short-term rental operators to provide their guests with a seamless digital stay experience has recently partnered with connected home integration platform Yonomi, an Allegion brand. The partnership is a welcome addition to DACK's powerful guest experience platform which includes keycode / digital key management, customizable property guides and upsells, contactless check-in and checkout, dynamic local recommendations, one-touch WiFi, and more.

The Yonomi Platform is the easiest way to integrate with connected home products to build residential IoT solutions. The platform provides the tools and frameworks needed to easily connect, control, and automate smart home devices. Yonomi software is used in more than 1.2 million homes globally and integrates more than 2.7 million residential devices.

"We're very excited to collaborate with Yonomi and the Allegion family for this integration, said Thomas Schaper, Head of Product at DACK. "Our connection with Yonomi and Schlage will allow operators to use new or existing hardware to seamlessly manage digital experiences for their guests."

"We see DACK emerging as a superior guest technology reaching thousands of doors and consumers in the rapidly growing short-term rental market," said Kent Dickson, VP, and GM of IoT Platforms and Services at Allegion. "We share a common view with the DACK team that connected home technology is becoming critical to offering a seamless guest experience. We look forward to joint efforts for expanding our market reach in the short-term rental space."

DACK's integration with the Yonomi Platform will allow operators to manage guest experiences and allow for an easier connection to the Allegion family of brands including Schlage Encode, WiFi locks as well as a variety of other lock vendors that Yonomi integrates with.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools, and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About DACK

Venture-backed DACK, Inc. is a revolutionary guest technology start-up that enables operators to provide their guests with an all-in-one, mobile-first, digital stay experience. Through DACK's SaaS platform operators can provide their guests with digital access, contactless check-in and checkout, intuitive property guides, one-touch WiFi, local recommendations, customizable upsells, and more. Since its product launch in 2020 DACK has grown rapidly and is now used at thousands of properties across multiple lodging verticals. For more info visit: dackinc.com

