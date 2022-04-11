ClearStone Solutions selects Prime Therapeutics as pharmacy benefit manager

New agreement becomes effective Jan. 1, 2023

EAGAN, Minn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) announced today that they will begin administering Medicare Part D business pharmacy benefits for ClearStone Solutions (ClearStone), effective Jan. 1, 2023. ClearStone manages pharmacy services for the Northern Plains Alliance (NPA). The NPA serves 130,000 Medicare members in seven states: Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Prime is offering different network and formulary designs to meet ClearStone's clients' need for differentiation in the marketplace. With the addition of ClearStone pharmacy services for NPA, Prime will serve nearly 1.8 million Medicare members.

"We are extremely excited that ClearStone has chosen Prime as their trusted pharmacy benefits provider. We are proud of the work our organization has done to advance its leadership position as the pharmacy benefit manager of choice for government health plans," said Kip Haffner, vice president of government programs at Prime. "Prime continues to offer government programs offerings to clients like ClearStone that delivers financial savings for the plans, grows their membership and implements programs to help keep their members healthy. We look forward to being a strategic partner alongside ClearStone, the Northern Plains Alliance plans and their members."

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves nearly 33 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

