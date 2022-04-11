AN ECLIPSE IS COMING, And The Toy Aisle Will Never Be the Same!

Shadow High™ Sweeps Retail Shelves With Its Grayscale Glory

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new school in town ready to disrupt the Rainbow and demand a double take. Rainbow High™, NPD's #1 Doll and #1 Fashion Doll, has officially met its match. Introducing… Shadow High™! Feelings of a nostalgic high school rivalry, anyone?

The students of Shadow High, who embody the other half of the Rainbow, are available for pre-order beginning today, April 11, 2022 at online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target and are hitting store shelves on April 25. The Shadow High™ collection features an assortment of six dolls distinguished by bold, grayscale tones with a touch of iridescent shine and classic rainbow accents. The line introduces fans and collectors to all-new characters whose personalities are just as unique and enigmatic as their style. The Shadow High students remain true to the values of their colorful Rainbow High counterparts including creativity and inclusivity, but are aesthetically different, proudly expressing their personalities through their fashions.

With the launch of Shadow High™, the Rainbow High™ brand officially expands into untapped territory, introducing fans to its most creative and unexpected collection to date. After much anticipation, a few thrilling social stunts and some press worthy leaks, the Shadow High™ characters have generated buzz across both the collector and fan community. For over a week, Rainbow High™ fans were left in the dark as they excitedly debated whether the newly launched Shadow High™ social accounts were official, building up even more anticipation in advance of the reveal. When the dolls were finally revealed, fans went wild in the comments.

"Our Rainbow High fans are loyal and passionate and there has been noise and demand for the new collection since word got out, said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. "The Shadow High collection was a secret kept under wraps for many months and fans couldn't get enough while we played along via social media seeing takeovers, leaks and mysterious Shadow High accounts popping up in advance of its debut. The collection has already disrupted the industry even before its launch!"

At Shadow High, the talent is unwavering, and creativity is unmatched. Unlike their impeccable rivals, the students of Shadow High take an avant-garde approach to their creative expression. These students may thrive in the shadows, but they always let their true colors shine. The collection takes full command of the other side of the Rainbow with a bold, polished, and luxe feel that is woven throughout packaging and design. Meet the passionate students of Shadow High:

Natasha Zima , Cosmetic Chemistry Focus

Heather Grayson , Special Effects Makeup Focus

Ash Silverstone , Audio & Visual Effects Focus

Nicole Steel , Installation Focus

Luna Madison , Film Focus

Shanelle Onyx, Couture Fashion Design Focus

The dolls are fully articulated, including their arms and legs, and they feature unique sculpts. Like their predecessors, the Shadow High™ dolls themselves inspire fans to "be creative now" and embody themes of confidence and self-expression that resonate with kids, parents, and collectors alike. The new collection's packaging will mirror that of Rainbow High™ with a twist, as though Shadow High hacked Rainbow High's brand block on shelves. The fashions sported by the dolls feature trendy fabrics and aspirational designs that kids see in the real world. Each doll features two edgy outfits for extended playability and endless imaginative play.

Fans of the collection can also catch the students of Shadow High in season three of the hit animated Rainbow High series , which aired April 1 on YouTube. Fans can catch up on previous seasons on Netflix and check out all of the latest episodes on YouTube. In the series, Shadow High students are tired of Rainbow High winning everything, and they are determined to no longer be the arts school hidden in the shadows.

Head to the Rainbow High page and follow along @officialrainbowhigh @officialshadowhigh and hashtag #LETYOURTRUECOLORSSHINE for more information.

