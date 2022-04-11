AMBEST Awards the AMBUCK$ Grand Prize Polaris Ranger to Kansas Truck Driver

NASHVILLE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBEST , the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers, presented the 2021 Grand Prize Polaris Ranger XP900 to Kansas based driver and long-time AMBUCK$ cardholder Doug Jackson. The presentation was held on Wednesday April 6th, 2022, at AMBEST member location Midwest Travel Plaza in Cuba MO.

AMBEST CEO Steve Allen & winner Doug Jackson take a ride in Doug's new AMBUCK$ Grand Prize Polaris Ranger XP 900 (PRNewswire)

Kansas Truck Driver wins $20k AMBUCK$ Grand Prize Polaris Ranger XP 900

"The best phone call I get to make each year is when we call our AMBUCK$ grand prize lucky driver," says Steve Allen, CEO of AMBEST. "Drivers have responded and connected with the Polaris Ranger ATV, and we are excited to partner with Lucas Oil for the 14th consecutive year to present this amazing vehicle to Doug."

AMBUCK$ is the longest continuously running professional driver rewards program and gives over $30,000 in prizes and rewards to truck & motor coach drivers each year. Drivers swipe their AMBUCK$ loyalty card when they fuel at any AMBEST location or get work done at an AMBEST Service Center. Each swipe is an entry to win multiple prizes or even the annual grand prize valued at over $20,000.

"I remember looking at the grand prize banner and saying, 'No one ever wins these things.'" Says Doug Jackson, the lucky winner. "Like many truck drivers, I work hard and spend a lot of time on the road to build a better future for my family. Winning this is an amazing gift recognizing that hard work."

March 1st, AMBEST announced the 2022 Grand Prize is a 2022 Indian Super Chief Motorcycle. This will be the 15th year that AMBEST is partnering with Lucas Oil to co-sponsor a Grand Prize to be given to one lucky driver who swipes their AMBUCK$ card at one of over 500 AMBEST locations across the country.

About AMBEST

Founded in 1988, AMBEST is a member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers. Unlike big corporate companies, AMBEST locations are family owned businesses where you're likely to find the owner with his or her sleeves rolled up ready to take care of drivers anyway they can. AMBEST has over 500 Truck Stops and Service Centers across the United States.

Pictured: Steve Allen – CEO AMBEST, Doug Jackson– 2021 AMBUCK$ Grand Prize Winner

Contact Information:

AMBEST

Kevin Neely

Director of Marketing

kneely@am-best.com

615-777-9104

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMBEST