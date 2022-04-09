FIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY ANNOUNCES $45,000 INVESTMENT IN COMMUNITY SPORTS FACILITIES

First Bank & Trust Company Recognized As Sponsor Of The Meadows During Grand Opening

ABINGDON, Va., April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the grand opening of The Meadows Sports Complex on Saturday, First Bank & Trust Company was recognized as a sponsor of the new, state-of-the-art athletic facilities.

First Bank & Trust Company presents a sponsorship check to Town of Abingdon representatives in Abingdon, Virginia on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pictured: Wendy Mullins, Branch Operations Supervisor; Brent Dyson, Senior Vice President & Southwest Virginia Regional Manager; Earl Mathers, Interim Town Manager for the Town of Abingdon; Derek Webb, Town of Abingdon Mayor; Steve Trotman, Director of Finance for the Town of Abingdon; Eric Moore, Chief Financial Officer; Chad Taylor, Vice President & Branch Manager; Kaitlyn Widner, Vice President – Marketing Officer. (PRNewswire)

First Bank & Trust Company contributed more than $45,000 in support of the landmark recreational facilities located at The Meadows. The bank's support includes a $40,000 sponsorship over five years and a $5,370 contribution to the Enhance Abingdon Foundation, which will assist in maintaining The Meadows.

In a statement ahead of Saturday's ribbon-cutting, First Bank & Trust Company's President & CEO, Mark Nelson said, "As the leading financial institution in Abingdon and Washington County, First Bank & Trust Company has a responsibility to support the current and future economic development efforts of the town and the county, where possible. This contribution represents our commitment to the continued growth and improvement of our local communities."

At Saturday's grand opening, Senior Regional Manager for Southwest Virginia, Brent Dyson, said, "Our leadership team has always been invested in bettering the lives of people within the communities that we serve. The Meadows Sports Complex will benefit the customers we serve in Abingdon and the surrounding communities by providing local citizens with top-notch recreational facilities and by advancing tourism opportunities, which bolster revenue for local businesses."

Saturday's opening ceremony featured comments from Abingdon's Mayor, Mr. Derek Webb and Food City's Vice President of Marketing, Kevin Stafford.

The highly anticipated athletic facility occupies 34 acres and includes four multi-purpose diamond fields, two regulation-size soccer fields and one half-size soccer field. Each of the three soccer fields are designed to serve as multi-use fields suitable for a variety of sports. The property also includes an ADA-accessible playground, a walking track, access to The Virginia Creeper Trail, picnic areas, public and family restrooms and lighted parking lots.

Numerous First Bank & Trust staff attended Saturday's event, including: Eric Moore, Chief Financial Officer; Brent Dyson, Senior Vice President & Southwest Virginia Regional Manager; Chad Taylor, Vice President & Branch Manager – West Abingdon Office; Wendy Mullins, Branch Operations Supervisor – West Abingdon Office; Kaitlyn Widner, Vice President – Marketing Officer; and Shelby Quesenberry, Marketing Coordinator.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with more than thirty office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, Virginia's New River and Shenandoah Valleys and Northeast Tennessee. The bank's financial solutions include free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through First Trust & Wealth Management.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Widner

Vice President – Marketing

276-285-0293

kpruitt@firstbank.com

First Bank & Trust Company logo (PRNewsfoto/First Bank & Trust Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company