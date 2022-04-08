Imagine Learning Rounds Out Full K-12 Math Suite of Products with "All Green" Scores from EdReports

Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics K-5 Completes Full Math Portfolio with EdReports' Distinction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 10 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced that Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics K-5 (formerly LearnZillion) has received near-perfect ratings by EdReports, an independent nonprofit designed to improve education through evidence-based reviews of K-12 instructional materials. These new ratings complete Imagine Learning's entire "all green" K-12 core mathematics series.

Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics® K-12 is a problem-based IM-Certified curriculum that is designed to provide conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, strategic competence, adaptive reasoning, and a productive disposition. Students learn by doing, working their way through problems in both mathematical and real-world contexts, and constructing arguments using precise language. With this new rating, Illustrative Mathematics for all grades has met EdReports' expectations for all three gateways: Focus & Coherence, Rigor & Mathematical Practices, and Usability.

EdReports provides independent reviews of instructional materials designed to improve Grades K-12 education. The EdReports rubric supports a sequential review process through the three gateways. Green ratings indicate that a curriculum meets expectations for each gateway of the EdReports review system. Illustrative Mathematics K-5 scored green on all three gateways and received perfect scores for two of the three gateways.

"We strive to provide all students the best access to grade-level mathematics with Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics," said Terry Gilligan, Vice President & General Manager, Core Curriculum. "Receiving all greens from EdReports is a great honor and energizes our team to continue to provide the most innovative and effective solutions to teachers and students."

"We are proud to see Imagine Learning's Illustrative Mathematics Certified version of our grades K-5 curriculum pass EdReports' criteria for Focus & Coherence, Rigor & Balance, and Usability with flying colors," said Dr. William McCallum, CEO and co-founder of Illustrative Mathematics.

Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics, formerly LearnZillion, delivers a digital-first classroom experience, which enables teachers to create a student-centered, cohesive learning environment, based on research and driven by data that fully leverages the impact of high-quality curricula. As an IM-Certified partner, Imagine Learning collaborates with the Illustrative Mathematics team every step of the way by enhancing the curricula through an immersive experience with digital and print resources, including ready-to-go, customizable, and assignable lesson cards; virtual manipulatives and interactive math tools that foster mathematical practices; digital tasks, practice, and assessment that provide real-time feedback and data to inform instructional decisions; and live synchronous instruction virtually with LiveLearn.

