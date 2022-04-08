First Phase-Dependent Water-Soluble Powders Set to Disrupt the Commercial Cannabis Market

Advanced Nutrients' Sensi Professional Series uses a unique methodology to Hit the Shift between the grow phase and the bloom phase, improving potency, yields, and reputation.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Nutrients' latest innovation enables commercial growers to maximize economies of scale while improving the ROI of every run. It's called the Sensi Professional Series, the only water-soluble powder base nutrient system that Hits the Shift , meeting the phase-dependent nutritional needs of cannabis plants and boosting cannabinoid production, yield, flavor, and aroma.

Backed by 22 years of cannabis research, the Sensi Professional Series leverages the dramatic difference in macro, secondary, and micronutrient ratios cannabis needs during each phase to unleash its true genetic potential. By delivering these precise ratios at the exact right time, commercial growers can apply the same award-winning quality of Advanced Nutrients' liquid fertilizers and add more value to their large scale grows.

"Cannabis plants require very different nutrient ratios between the grow phase and the bloom phase in order to reach their peak performance," says Advanced Nutrients founder and CEO Michael 'BigMike' Straumietis. "The Sensi Professional Series Hits this crucial Shift, offering growers a convenient, comprehensive, and cost-effective path to maximum crop value."

In addition to phase-dependent nutrient ratios, the Sensi Professional Series also contains three premium chelated forms of iron — providing a greater range of pH and significantly higher absorption rates . It's also rich in cations like urea, which lock pH levels into the sweet spot for improved uptake. Consistent with the company's two existing water-soluble fertilizers, Big Bud® Powder and Bud Blood™, the Sensi Professional Series has been engineered with the highest quality ingredients — and is backed by the most stringent quality control measures — to ensure growers enjoy a clean, safe, productive run.

About Advanced Nutrients

Founded by Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, Advanced Nutrients is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential nutrient brands. In 1999, the company revolutionized the industry by developing the first and only complete growing system for cannabis that optimizes all phases of the vegetative and bloom cycles to bring the plant to its true genetic potential. With 39 years of experience overseeing the cultivation of millions of plants, BigMike has brought 53 innovations to cannabis science. For additional information, please visit: www.advancednutrients.com

