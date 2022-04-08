Bevel Is Changing The Game - Again - With Patented Precision Technology Exclusively Available in the New Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper + Trimmer

From Fade to Finish, the New Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper + Trimmer Tool with Bevel Power Fade™ Gap Control, Bevel Pivot Lock™ Magnetic Guards, and Bevel Dial™ LED Display Is A Cut Above the Rest

ATLANTA, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering men's grooming brand Bevel is changing the industry yet again. Following the success of the Bevel Trimmer, the world's most advanced trimmer, comes the all-new Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper + Trimmer, an all-in-one tool designed for both the professional barber and home consumer alike. Designed with feedback from everyday hair enthusiasts and barbers, the Bevel Pro is packed with technologically advanced features such as the world's first leverless electronic gap adjustment and Pivot Lock Magnetic Guards, making it a first of its kind, essential tool for the best cut ever.

Walker & Company – makers of Bevel – CEO and Founder Tristan Walker shared, "Eight years ago, I launched Bevel to deliver first-class solutions to the grooming needs of Black men. Year after year, with every product drop - from our very first Shave Kit to our groundbreaking Hair & Beard Trimmer and beyond - we've done that. Today, with the new Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper + Trimmer, we're raising the bar again. The Bevel Pro was built for you (barbers, amateurs, and every one that cuts their own hair) and we're bringing the full power of the Clipper and the Trimmer, combined with cutting-edge technology & features, into a single device. We've built on our award-winning foundation and took it to the max: leverless electronic gap adjustments, LED display, double the battery life of the competition, and guards that snap & hold no matter the cut. I'm tremendously proud of the work that we've done and can't wait for everyone to get their hands on the Bevel Pro."

What Makes The Bevel Pro All-In-One Clipper + Trimmer Different

The Bevel Pro is packed with industry-leading, professional grade features required by master barbers as well as the home consumer.

Technological Advancements

Bevel Power Fade ™ Gap Control – First of its kind technology allows you leverless control with electronic gap adjustments at the touch of a button. Close the gap on the blade every time with precise, repeatable results.

Bevel Dial ™ LED Display: All-new LED Display delivers precise gap adjustments from 0.0-2.5mm at 0.1mm increments. A blue battery indicator ring lets you know how much juice is left so you're never caught off guard.

Bevel Pivot Lock ™ Magnetic Guards: Powerful patented design enables guards to snap on with magnets and securely stay on for the duration of your cut. Security, ease, and retention at the convenience of the click. Traditional spring clip guards are a thing of the past. Out the box, the Bevel Pro comes with five guards (#0, #1, #2, #3, and #4), with a #5-8 large guard set sold separately.

Bevel Snap Lock™ Modular Blades (Tool-Free): Easily go from clipper to trimmer by simply snapping on/off the included black graphite-coated clipper and trimmer blades. Never any tools required.

Unsurpassed Quality

Industry-Leading Battery Life: A single charge delivers up to 4+ hours of consistent, cordless power. That's twice the power of the competition

Graphite Coated Stainless Steel Blades: This powerful combination delivers blades that reduce friction, repel buildup, and prolong blade life. Keeping your blades cooler and sharper longer. Every Bevel Pro comes with a Trimmer (square) Blade and a Clipper (fade) Blade.

360 Degrees of Non-Slip Handling: Features a 360 o non-slip, soft touch grip for superior control and comfort.

Ease of Use: Advanced user interface makes this tool perfect for right-handed, left handed and ambidextrous users. No matter which hand you use, from fade to finish, you'll get the best cut with the Bevel Pro.

Unparalleled Precision

No Tools Required: No screwdriver or hardware needed. Snap your Clipper (fade) or Trimmer (square) blade to the Bevel Pro and use the Power Fade ™ gap control buttons to dial in your preferred gap setting. With the Bevel Dial ™ LED Display, you'll get precise 0.1mm readouts and always know where you stand.

Fully Guarded: The Bevel Pro All-in- One Clipper + Trimmer come with some of the most requested guards: #0 (1/16in), #1 (1/8in), #2 (1/4in), #3 (3/8in), and #4 (1/2in) for precision cuts. An additional set with guards #5-8 will be available later this spring for purchase at getbevel.com, for $24.95 .

Integral to Bevel's design process is working with/liaising with the Bevel barber community. From the beginning of development, every piece/feature of the Bevel Pro was tested by Master Barber's Marcus Harvey ( @themarcusharvey ) and Lauren Owens ( @laurenthelegend ) and used on a cross-section of their clients and hair textures.

Marcus Harvey, Celebrity Barber & Owner of The Musa Lair Gallery & Barbershop (Atlanta), "I used to need two tools (a clipper and a trimmer) to create a haircut, but with the Bevel Pro, I only need one tool. The Bevel Pro is perfect for everyone, whether you're a first-time barber learning to be quicker, more efficient, and more effective to cut more heads and make more money, or you are lining yourself or your kid up at home."

Lauren Owens, Celebrity Barber & Owner of Legends Only Barbershop (Atlanta), "The LED display and Power Fade Gap Control are my favorite things about the Bevel Pro. It makes it so I can go from a 0mm to a 2.5mm with a quick glance and a touch of a button. No more levers. I know exactly where I'm at every time.

The Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper + Trimmer will officially launch on April 8th 2022 for $329.00 on www.getbevel.com

For more information on Bevel visit getbevel.com or follow Bevel on Instagram.

