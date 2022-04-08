AMERANT BANK'S FRANCISCO RIVERO JOINS GREATER HOUSTON PARTNERSHIP BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Amerant furthers its commitment to Houston's economy and long-term growth

HOUSTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bank, with a presence in South Florida and Houston, TX, announced today that Francisco Rivero, Texas Market President, has been appointed to the Greater Houston Partnership Board of Directors. Rivero's appointment furthers Amerant's dedication to serving the greater Houston community and the businesses it relies on.

Founded in 1840, The Greater Houston Partnership is a gathering place for community-minded business leaders who want to be involved in Houston's economic growth. Alongside other members of the Board, Rivero will work to address Houston's unique challenges and champion the growth and success of the city.

"We are pleased that Francisco has become a member of the Greater Houston Partnership's Board of Directors," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman, President & CEO of Amerant. "The Houston market is a key area of focus for Amerant, and we believe that, by working together with the Greater Houston Partnership, we can add value to the Houston economy."

As EVP Houston Market President, Rivero is responsible for leading and managing Amerant's Houston team as well as developing Amerant's footprint in Texas. He has been with the bank for over 20 years.

"Houston is one of the greatest, most diverse cities in the United States, and I am honored to serve on the Partnership's board among some of the most esteemed business leaders in the region," said Rivero. "I look forward to representing Amerant in Houston and making the city one of the best places to live, work and do business."

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, with 17 banking centers in South Florida and 7 in Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years, both domestically and abroad, and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About Greater Houston Partnership

The Greater Houston Partnership works to make Houston one of the best places to live, work and build a business. As the economic development organization for the region, the Partnership champions growth across 12 counties by bringing together business and civic-minded leaders who are dedicated to the area's long-term success. Representing more than 900 member organizations and approximately one-fifth of the region's workforce, the Partnership is the place companies come together to make an impact. Learn more at Houston.org.

