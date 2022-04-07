Our Planet, Our Health: Yadea Champions Sustainable Travel for a Healthier Future on World Health Day

MUNICH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme, "Our Planet, Our Health", for this year's World Health Day, Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is promoting the link between a healthier planet and the well-being of society, and advocating for a greener environment with sustainable transportation solutions.

"Spring is the time for new beginnings. This season, Yadea is encouraging people around the world to embrace the outdoors and get closer to nature with green transportation. From riding electric bikes with family and friends to promoting clean travel with electric scooters, we encourage everyone to embrace an active lifestyle and take action to create a greener future together," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

There has been an increasing focus on global climate change, and Yadea has joined hands with communities and commercial organizations to protect our planet. The company has remained steadfastly committed to its mission to conserve energy and reduce CO2 emissions for a healthier planet and vigorous society. Over the past 21 years, the company has sold over 60 million electric vehicles, which in turn has helped reduce gas consumption by 9.84 million tons. This switch from traditional gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles has also reduced CO2 emissions by 34.3 million tons, which is equivalent to planting 1.72 billion trees.

Electric-powered vehicles aren't only good for the environment - they are beneficial for humans as well. With cutting-edge technology and products, Yadea enables riders to enjoy exploring nature with electric vehicles while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Thanks to an impressive battery life and comfort-oriented design, Yadea's electric two-wheelers are perfect for riders looking to explore a city's hidden corners or venture further into nature. The majority of Yadea's electric transportation solutions feature large-capacity lithium-ion batteries to ensure users go further with every ride. Meanwhile, ergonomic seating makes riding an absolute delight: in vehicles such as the Y1S, a double-seat cushion measuring 820mm in length provides unparalleled support for longer journeys.

Strong electric power means Yadea's vehicles excel in performance. With Yadea's flagship C1S series electric two-wheeler, riders can accelerate from 0 to 60km/h in an instant. Meanwhile, the 2200W motor allows for effortless riding and smart handling, even on steep slopes and rough terrain.

Yadea's rich product lineup also includes electric bicycles that enable everyone to enjoy the health benefits of cycling. Yadea's e-bikes feature an intelligent algorithm for efficient power enhancement, a self-developed mid-motor, and built-in triple sensing technology to aid with relaxed outdoor riding. Convenient for short trips and urban commutes, Yadea's e-bikes are the perfect way to promote healthy activities that benefit people and the planet.

As people are gradually changing their lifestyles in ways they were not doing before, Yadea is proud and grateful to play a part in this trend and helping to "Electrify Your Life" with its industry-leading electric vehicles. Yadea continues to advocate for a healthier lifestyle and invites consumers to discover the benefits of green travel this World Health Day.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

For more information, visit our:

Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

View original content:

SOURCE Yadea