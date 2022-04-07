Ogury expands its creative studio with Motionly acquisition

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury , the global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, today announced the acquisition of Motionly , a SaaS solution that designs, deploys and measures interactive rich media animations in-app and in-web. Motionly was founded in 2017 by Édouard Mercier, with the aim of making it easier for marketers to personalize digital content in order to boost user attention and engagement.

Ogury announces the acquisition of Motionly, a SaaS solution that designs, deploys and measures interactive rich media animations in-app and in-web. (PRNewswire)

Motionly's unique technology will be a real added asset to Ogury's creative studio, allowing it to deliver creatives that are visually striking and dynamically personalized. This will enable the 1,200 global premium brands who work with Ogury to easily access innovative and engaging creative units.

The creative builder will give the advertising industry the opportunity to easily create, publish and measure new kinds of creative ad units, including interactive animations in DCO (Dynamic Creative Optimization), which are dynamically adapted to the context of the webpage or application. Interactions with ads, such as swipes and engagement, are easily measured and analyzed in order to optimize content, placement and run AB testings. Ultimately, this provides concrete and actionable insights on user experience, based on a granular measure of user interactions with creative formats.

As part of this merger, Édouard Mercier, Motionly's founder, joins Ogury as VP Engineering. With over 20 years as an entrepreneur and software development engineer, Édouard brings along a wealth of experience. "Digital ads can be as amazing as they can be invasive and passive. This is the key idea that drove the creation of Motionly five years ago, with the ultimate goal of bringing end-users entertainment and control over creative ads. Ogury shares the same vision of what mobile creativity should be. So, joining such a leader in mobile advertising is the perfect next move for Motionly's growth," commented Édouard Mercier, founder of Motionly and VP Engineering at Ogury.

"Marketers must adapt to an ever changing digital landscape and are seeking innovative ways to engage users on mobile. You can have the best targeting technology in the world, its impact will become irrelevant without engaging creative formats. This equation has always been at the core of our technology stack, and we're excited to bring creativity to the next level with Motionly," said Thomas Pasquet, CEO of Ogury.

