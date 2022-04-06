Score Exclusive Experiences with America's Leading Polo Player, Nic Roldan, While Staying at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Masterclass and spectator excursions in Palm Beach only available through Four Seasons

PALM BEACH, Fla. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the "Game of Kings" marking another thrilling season in one of the world's premier polo destinations, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach launches Polo in Paradise with Nic Roldan featuring three unforgettable daytrips that combine the oceanfront setting of the Five-Star, Five-Diamond Resort with a Palm Beach favourite pastime.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with an equestrian-inspired amenity and bespoke collectibles autographed by the world-acclaimed polo player. The two-night minimum stay includes roundtrip transportation to the sprawling green polo fields graced by majestic ponies and skilled athletes. At the time of making the reservation, guests can choose from one of the three following polo experiences only available when staying at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach during the Palm Beach polo season through May:

Polo with a Pro - Arrive to polo with a denizen's je ne sais quoi as Nic Roldan's personal guest at one of the most exhilarating sporting matches in the world. Catch all the action field-side with his insider's point of view, guided by Nic. Experience based on availability throughout the Palm Beach Polo Season, which runs through April 2022 .







Polo Prodigy - Budding polo sensations take the reins in this immersive experience including an on-foot masterclass with Nic Roldan . Learn the basic swings and proper riding techniques and make a connection with Nic's prized ponies at the stables. After a day of excitement, recess under the shade with a kids' snack picnic crafted with care by our Chefs.







Polo Masterclass - Take interest in the game to the next level with a one-hour lesson, complete with majestic polo ponies, all the gear one needs, a chef-curated picnic for this equine adventure and champagne to toast a successful lesson. This Masterclass can also be added to the Polo with a Pro experience.



Polo Prodigy and Polo Masterclass experiences are based on availability through May 2022 .

To make reservations, call 561 582 2800 or book online.

